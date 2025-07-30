SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Production Photos May Confirm Some Of The Movie's Villains - SPOILERS

Has Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton's assistant confirmed (inadvertently or otherwise) the identities of some of the villains Spidey will face in the movie?

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2025 03:07 PM EST

It looks like we may have confirmation of at least two of the villains Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will do battle with in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Possible spoilers follow.

Last week, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had the following to say in regard to what fans can expect from the version of Spidey we find in Brand New Day, while also dropping a few hints about the "street-level" story.

“I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events. So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover…I don’t want to say too much, but Destin, I will say too much, Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool.”

Now, Cretton's assistant, Ziyi Cao, has taken to Instagram to share a (since deleted) post featuring a teasing glimpse of two of those covers: 1974's The Amazing Spider-Man #134, and 1991's The Amazing Spider-Man #345.

The former finds the wall-crawler facing off against Tarantula, and also includes an appearance from The Punisher. TASM #345, meanwhile, sees Spidey do battle against Boomerang, and also features the re-emergence of Venom.

Venom may be a long-shot, but this wouldn't be the first time we've heard the other villains mentioned in connection with this movie, so we'd say their involvement is a pretty safe bet.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Zendaya as MJ (in a reduced role), and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas are also on board. We have heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, with Michael Mando is expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/30/2025, 3:33 PM
Ugh. I was hoping those were just rumors when they popped up a few weeks ago. Definitely not the villains I would want to be seeing.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/30/2025, 3:39 PM
Bring me Kingpin and bring me Spiderslayers

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2025, 3:40 PM
We need Pete finally swinging through the streets of NYC! I hope Scotland isn't doubling as NY. You can't fake the city that easily. Get a film crew to Midtown ASAP!
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/30/2025, 3:42 PM
@Bucky74 - Most of No Way Home was filmed in Atlanta
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2025, 4:29 PM
@ThorArms - I know. I hate that. They should film in NYC
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/30/2025, 3:43 PM
Always felt that a decent compromise between making a street-level Spider-Man movie and "but we need to sell toys" was using bunch of C-lister villains as henchmen, whose powers aren't too big in scale.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/30/2025, 3:44 PM
Good to have confirmation this will be street level and not multiverse….but I doubt Tarantula or Boomerang will be a main villain. Sound like C-Listers Spidey locks up at some
Point.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/30/2025, 3:46 PM
Very Strong Chance the Untiled Marvel Studios movie in 2027 will be :)

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2025, 4:00 PM
@AllsGood - I'm 100% all for that! As long as smart hulk gets gets his testicles cut off and is killed while red hulk pees on his corpse.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/30/2025, 4:00 PM
@AllsGood - User Comment Image
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/30/2025, 4:04 PM
@AllsGood - I wouldn't be against it. It could be, because Hulk is in Spiderman 4 and the unrevealed MCU movie comes out 1 year later.

But i think Dr. Strange 3 or Black Panther 3 are also likely.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/30/2025, 4:32 PM
@AllsGood -

Oh man I wish! As long as we don't pu$$y Ruffalo Hulk playing 2nd fiddle to girl boss Twerking She-Hulk.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 3:52 PM
Yeah , I doubt we get Venom just yet but I could see Boomerang & Tarantula being in this going by those covers…

Maybe we get one or the other in the opening of the film in order to re-establish Peter and his current status quo as Spider Man as we see him take them down or have both of them as henchmen to the big bad in the film whether that be Tombstone or Mr Negative as rumored.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2025, 4:02 PM
Spiderman.
Well, if Spiderman can make money after a 3rd (re)introduction, I'm hoping the same for Supes ... except not street level.
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 7/30/2025, 4:08 PM
I can't imagine following up No Way Home with just Tarantula and Boomerang... there has to be a big player like Venom involved here. They've already set up the plot-line with venom in the MCU without the need for Tom Hardy... it's right there for the taking
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/30/2025, 4:13 PM
@CaptainDC - What venom plot line?
SephirothUK
SephirothUK - 7/30/2025, 4:17 PM
The villain is Negative Man
narrow290
narrow290 - 7/30/2025, 4:22 PM
bro, I always loved Boomerang! haha lets go! I actually love how the MCU handles c-listers most of the time

