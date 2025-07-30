SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Production Photos May Confirm Some Of The Movie's Villains - SPOILERS

It looks like we may have confirmation of at least two of the villains Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will do battle with in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Possible spoilers follow.

Last week, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had the following to say in regard to what fans can expect from the version of Spidey we find in Brand New Day, while also dropping a few hints about the "street-level" story.

“I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life, we are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man. Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with, for lack of better terms, street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events. So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic. That great cover…I don’t want to say too much, but Destin, I will say too much, Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon. And he’s got eight or nine comic covers up on his wall in his art department that he is bringing to life in this movie, which is super cool.”

Now, Cretton's assistant, Ziyi Cao, has taken to Instagram to share a (since deleted) post featuring a teasing glimpse of two of those covers: 1974's The Amazing Spider-Man #134, and 1991's The Amazing Spider-Man #345.

The former finds the wall-crawler facing off against Tarantula, and also includes an appearance from The Punisher. TASM #345, meanwhile, sees Spidey do battle against Boomerang, and also features the re-emergence of Venom.

Venom may be a long-shot, but this wouldn't be the first time we've heard the other villains mentioned in connection with this movie, so we'd say their involvement is a pretty safe bet.

Here are the covers, maybe we get a villain fighting montage like in F4 to show what happened during the time jump from NWH or they are present for longer who knows 👀 pic.twitter.com/32w6nt4cht — number9dreamz (@number9dreamz) July 29, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Zendaya as MJ (in a reduced role), and Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas are also on board. We have heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, with Michael Mando is expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.