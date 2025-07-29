THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Matt Shakman Explains Why A Director's Cut Is Simply "Not Possible"

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: Matt Shakman Explains Why A Director's Cut Is Simply &quot;Not Possible&quot;

The trailers may have featured quite a few scenes that didn't appear in the movie, but fans hoping to see a director's cut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps are in for some disappointment...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Prior to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, director Matt Shakman revealed that John Malkovich's villainous Red Ghost would no longer appear, and when audiences saw the movie for themselves, it became clear that this was far from the only scene that didn't make the cut.

There are a number of shots from the various trailers and TV spots that didn't appear in the finished film, including more of the team in space, Johnny Storm falling back to Earth after confronting the Silver Surfer, and what looked like a pretty intense conversation between Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

This is not exactly unusual, of course, but even though First Steps has been mostly very well-received, one consistent criticism from fans and critics has been that the last act feels a little rushed, with pacing issues resulting from the movie being trimmed in order to keep its runtime under 2 hours.

When asked about the possibility of a director's cut of First Steps being released someday during an interview with Elite Daily, Matt Shakman shut the notion down.

“No unfortunately not there’s so much VFX involved... not possible” 

Marvel Studios don't typically put out proper director's cuts, anyway, although there have been some extended editions, and at least a few deleted scenes are usually included on the DVD/Blu-ray releases. Shakman's comments don't bode well for the latter, although scenes with unfinished VFX have been released in the past.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson plays Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser are also on board in undisclosed roles. John Malkovich's Red Ghost has been cut from the movie.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in theaters.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director On The Future Of Movie's Unseen Villains And Explains End Credits Tributes
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 2:01 PM
it got the old the kevin feige special
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/29/2025, 2:09 PM
Movie could've used like 15-20 more minutes focused on Thing & Surfer.
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 2:09 PM
I really hate to say this, but she looks more like Felicia Hardy (The Black Cat) than Susan Storm

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 7/29/2025, 2:11 PM
This film was too short and it needed another 20 minutes to feel more complete IMO
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2025, 2:17 PM
It is possible, they just don't want to.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2025, 2:26 PM
Movie has been out less than a week and people already clamoring for a director's cut. That's very telling.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/29/2025, 2:31 PM
This movie was an extension of everything I already thought about it from the trailers. It got so much right but so much wrong.

What it got right was the story, the tone, the overall look of the movie, the music, Galactus, Sue, and Reed.

What it got wrong was Thing, Johnny, and (sort of) Silver Surfer, and that pretty much undid everything it got right because this is a Fantastic Four movie, and when 2 out of the 4 members don't work, then the whole thing falls apart. Thing acted and talked nothing like Thing. He was passive and mellow and had no personality. Joseph Quinn didn't fit Johnny. He wasn't very charming, he wasn't funny, and he simply didn't look like a guy that women would fall head over heels over. The bleached hair and blue contacts was just unnatural looking. And as for Silver Surfer, she was cool at first, but then they revealed her origin story and all my fears about who she was came true.

What it also got wrong was the CGI. There's little of it, which was great, but when it's there, it's really there. Galactus looked like a video game. They Spider-Maned him where he had a practical suit on set, but then they CGIed over the whole thing. They couldn't even keep his mouth real. There's also another CGI character that was consistently in the movie that was such a distraction. It took me out of it every time.

I honestly think the 2005/7 movies were better just for the characters. Everything else may have sucked, but they crushed it on the casting and characterizations. They got the chemistry of the family right, and that's the most important part for a franchise like this. I will say Vanessa Kirby was a way better Sue than Jessica Alba, though.
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 2:55 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - it's almost like they had the galactus actor in a suit in the studio for a single day to digitally scan him, then the rest was just done in post.

What I don't get is why they didn't do this and then make him REALLY tall... like as big as the celestials looked in the previous MCU movies. It was less Galactus and more 3CityBlocktus
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2025, 2:58 PM
@ferf - I was thinking Galactus was small too. Maybe he'll binge on the planets wherever he was sent and when he shows up again later, he will have gotten way bigger.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 2:51 PM
That’s unfortunate though not entirely surprising since Marvel has never done “directors cut” because it can lead to messiness about canon if one version includes a scene the other doesn’t etc.

Anyway , I still think the movie was solid but I do think it would have benefitted from another 10 minutes or so to allow the film to breathe a bit better such as the moment of Johnny in space or maybe even the apparent scene between Sue & Ben.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , it still worked as it was imo and had emotional impact at the end of the day which is what matters most.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/29/2025, 3:47 PM
Thank God. Would've been even more girlboss moments

