Colin Farrell Reveals What He Knows About The Penguin's Role In THE BATMAN PART 2

Colin Farrell Reveals What He Knows About The Penguin's Role In THE BATMAN PART 2

Coming off The Batman and HBO Max's The Penguin, Colin Farrell dishes on how Oz will factor into the highly anticipated theatrical sequel.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 25, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman
Source: The Wrap

In The Batman, Colin Farrell’s transformation into the Penguin earned widespread acclaim, but his actual time on screen was surprisingly brief. Farrell has noted that he appeared in only about five or six scenes, adding up to roughly nine minutes of the film’s three-hour runtime.

Rather than being a central villain, his Penguin functioned as a supporting figure, a mid-level mobster with ties to the Gotham City Police Department. He provided Batman with essential leads during the investigation and played a memorable role in one of the movie’s most gripping chase sequences.

This limited screen time was by design. The filmmakers used his presence to introduce the character without overshadowing the main story, planting the seeds for future development.

That foundation paved the way for The Penguin, a spin-off series that continues directly after the events of The Batman, charting his ruthless climb through Gotham’s underworld and solidifying his place as a major power player.

The series has been met with widespread critical praise, with many reviewers highlighting its raw, gripping storytelling. Critics often draw parallels to iconic crime dramas such as The Sopranos, noting the show’s similar blend of intensity, character depth, and moral ambiguity.

At the center of this acclaim is Colin Farrell’s remarkable turn as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. His performance has been described as nothing short of transformative, capturing the character’s layered nature, his relentless drive for power, flashes of insecurity, and unflinching brutality.

Beyond Farrell’s portrayal, the series has earned recognition for its tight, thoughtful writing and assured direction, both of which successfully expand the grim, realistic Gotham introduced in The Batman while carving out a distinct identity of its own.

With anticipation building for The Batman Part II, Colin Farrell has shared what little he knows about the Penguin’s return, and it appears his presence may be just as limited, if not smaller, than in the first film.

Despite the possibility of minimal screen time, Farrell has made it clear that the role’s size isn’t a concern for him. He emphasized how much he enjoys collaborating with director Matt Reeves and stepping back into Oswald Cobblepot’s shoes, saying he’s more than willing to appear whenever Reeves calls on him.

"I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don’t know what the story is yet," said Farrell.

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

THE PENGUIN Showrunner On Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Discussions, Potential Season 2, Catwoman, & More
Related:

THE PENGUIN Showrunner On Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Discussions, Potential Season 2, Catwoman, & More
THE BATMAN Actor John Turturro Gives New Reason For Declining To Return As Carmine Falcone For THE PENGUIN
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN Actor John Turturro Gives New Reason For Declining To Return As Carmine Falcone For THE PENGUIN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MR
MR - 8/25/2025, 8:54 AM
So we have to scroll down to the bottom of the entire article just to read two sentences from Colin Farrell that don’t mean anything.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 8/25/2025, 8:58 AM
@MR - im close to be done with this site 🤷‍♂️
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/25/2025, 9:04 AM
@MR - That's how it is in these parts. Skip down to the bold text and then bounce to the comments 😎
RedFury
RedFury - 8/25/2025, 9:15 AM
@JustAWaffle - This is the way.
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 8/25/2025, 9:30 AM
@MR - Vintage CBM.com. Never sure if I'm Statler or Waldorf.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 8/25/2025, 8:55 AM
This was a stupid article. Didn't even really tell us anything except he doesn't know anything.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/25/2025, 9:01 AM
Story is goood vs bad Batman wins evil want to rule Gotham or kill Batman or both
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/25/2025, 9:05 AM
@dragon316 - I've already had a stroke, my man. You don't have to remind me of it.
AnEye
AnEye - 8/25/2025, 9:25 AM
@dragon316 - CBM's are so predictable but yet they live rent free in your head.

Just STFU. If you think they're predictable bitch, then leave.
Nighthawk01
Nighthawk01 - 8/25/2025, 9:10 AM
User Comment Image
Nighthawk01
Nighthawk01 - 8/25/2025, 9:12 AM
@Nighthawk01 - @NateBest
AnEye
AnEye - 8/25/2025, 9:28 AM
@Nighthawk01 - There's no rule right now that states people can't use AI on CBM at this moment. Unfortunately, that's the future we live in.

A guessing game to find out what's authentic and what's not.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2025, 9:29 AM
It definitely seems like Reeves is moreso wanting “ Oz” to be a supporting player in this universe rather then the Big Bad & such at least so far which is interesting…

Anyway now that he’s basically the kingpin of Gotham , he might help Bruce with more info that he needs via quid pro quo or even have him help the villain in this in order to take down Batman.

Regardless , I have liked this version of The Penguin so looking forward to seeing more of him no matter how small the role is or not!!.

User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 8/25/2025, 9:31 AM
He may be the second best live action Batman villain of all time!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder