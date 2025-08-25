Colin Farrell Reveals What He Knows About The Penguin's Role In THE BATMAN PART 2

In The Batman, Colin Farrell’s transformation into the Penguin earned widespread acclaim, but his actual time on screen was surprisingly brief. Farrell has noted that he appeared in only about five or six scenes, adding up to roughly nine minutes of the film’s three-hour runtime.

Rather than being a central villain, his Penguin functioned as a supporting figure, a mid-level mobster with ties to the Gotham City Police Department. He provided Batman with essential leads during the investigation and played a memorable role in one of the movie’s most gripping chase sequences.

This limited screen time was by design. The filmmakers used his presence to introduce the character without overshadowing the main story, planting the seeds for future development.

That foundation paved the way for The Penguin, a spin-off series that continues directly after the events of The Batman, charting his ruthless climb through Gotham’s underworld and solidifying his place as a major power player.

The series has been met with widespread critical praise, with many reviewers highlighting its raw, gripping storytelling. Critics often draw parallels to iconic crime dramas such as The Sopranos, noting the show’s similar blend of intensity, character depth, and moral ambiguity.

At the center of this acclaim is Colin Farrell’s remarkable turn as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot. His performance has been described as nothing short of transformative, capturing the character’s layered nature, his relentless drive for power, flashes of insecurity, and unflinching brutality.

Beyond Farrell’s portrayal, the series has earned recognition for its tight, thoughtful writing and assured direction, both of which successfully expand the grim, realistic Gotham introduced in The Batman while carving out a distinct identity of its own.

With anticipation building for The Batman Part II, Colin Farrell has shared what little he knows about the Penguin’s return, and it appears his presence may be just as limited, if not smaller, than in the first film.

Despite the possibility of minimal screen time, Farrell has made it clear that the role’s size isn’t a concern for him. He emphasized how much he enjoys collaborating with director Matt Reeves and stepping back into Oswald Cobblepot’s shoes, saying he’s more than willing to appear whenever Reeves calls on him.

"I don’t have many scenes, I don’t believe, but I’ll be there for whatever. Matt Reeves is so brilliant. I don’t know what the story is yet," said Farrell.

The Batman: Part II, is currently scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.