SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Identity Of Mysterious Man In Wanted Poster - No, It's Not Banner!

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Identity Of Mysterious Man In Wanted Poster - No, It's Not Banner!

A closer look at the wanted poster that was spotted on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been shared online, but fans may want to prepare for an underwhelming reveal...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2025 09:07 AM EST

The first photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day found their way online earlier this week, and while they weren't particularly revealing, one distant shot of a wanted poster did prompt quite a bit of speculation.

Though it was difficult to make out many features, the fact that the mysterious individual in the poster was wearing glasses led to speculation that it might be Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), which was a pretty solid theory all things considered. After all, it's looking increasingly likely that Brand New Day's plot will revolve around Spidey (Tom Holland) and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) joining forces to put an end to the Savage Hulk's rampage.

Well, some closer shots of the poster have now been shared online, and it's definitely not Banner. In fact, this doesn't have anything to do with the movie at all!

The man in the poster is Allianz Insurance CEO Colm Holmes, and it seems his likeness was added to the posters by an activist who wanted to call attention to his supposed "complicity in war crimes and genocide."

While Mr. Holmes could well be a villain, he's not exactly the sort of foe Spider-Man would usually find himself tangling with!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, with Michael Mando expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

First SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Seemingly Reveal Whether The Movie Is Set Before AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
Related:

First SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Seemingly Reveal Whether The Movie Is Set Before AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Kevin Feige Confirms Different Take On The Punisher In Street-Level Movie
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Kevin Feige Confirms "Different" Take On The Punisher In "Street-Level" Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/30/2025, 9:15 AM
First!

Dumb.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/30/2025, 9:16 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - no you’re not, we’re tied
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/30/2025, 9:33 AM
@XelCorp - If we could only see the seconds
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/30/2025, 9:15 AM
😂😂😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2025, 9:20 AM
Mysterious figure with glasses?
Looks like Kingdom Come Clark Kent to me.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/30/2025, 9:23 AM
@ThorArms lol
RolandD
RolandD - 7/30/2025, 9:25 AM
If I am going up against the Hulk and I am not able to stop him on my own, the Punisher is not the first Marvel character that I want to team up with me.😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 9:29 AM
@RolandD - true though the Hulk inclusion is still just a rumor for now , same with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon being back.

I think it could work if The Punisher has some special weaponry like a Judas Bullet from Luke Cage or something.

User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/30/2025, 9:45 AM
@RolandD - at all.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 9:31 AM
LOL.

Also Mark , allegedly evil or corrupt CEO’s is right up Spidey’s alley…

I mean just ask Norman Osborn & such.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/30/2025, 9:35 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day PLEASE be a BIG Box Office Hit. It would be great to see 1 Billion Plus Comic Book Movie Again.


User Comment Image
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 7/30/2025, 9:49 AM
Punisher and Spidey going against the Hulk? With all of the other villains Spiderman has in his rogue gallery? Oh wait, James Gunn is making a Clayface movie before his universe's first Batman movie. Nevermind. This is the world we live in now. Just bring Wilem Defoe back. Again.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2025, 10:02 AM
@JacobsLadder - Agreed. While I lobe a good Spidey/Hulk team up and throwing in Frank is cool, there are so many classic villains they could have gone with.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/30/2025, 10:00 AM
Very irresponsible of this site to give the guy’s name and suggest he’s “”A villain” especially after a man was murdered in cold blood. Insurance companies don’t owe the public anything. I have insurance through my job and it covered my 450K heart surgery. Doctors and insurance CEO’s have families and deserve to get paid too. We can criticize them and say this or that is overpriced but saying these human beings are “Villains” is dangerous and insane. Those posters are a direct threat and to promote that here is beyond dangerous and potentially opens this site up to a law suit. No one owes anyone anything and if you want good insurance get a job and work for it. Also, hospitals are not allowed to turn anyone away so if they need something done, the hospital preforms the procedure and bills the patient in almost every case. If they can’t pay it simply goes on a credit report
MGSSnake1988
MGSSnake1988 - 7/30/2025, 10:22 AM
@Bucky74 - Good for you to have that privilege. Are you talking about health insurance? Insurance companies' rules are actually complicated (at least in developing countries). Once a plan lapses, the client will never get their money back. If it's needed, and the disease the client is diagnosed with is not covered, the plan is worthless and so is the money. Moreover, those CEOs have bonuses way beyond an average joe's salary. Not that anyone shouldn't emphasize with them, but these companies sometimes do fraudulent transactions through the policy owners' premiums.

You'll be surprised how premium allocations work in developing countries. For insurance plans with investment, none of them are going to the plan's investment portfolio. They go through the agent's pockets, and take the manager's share with it. Add those deceptive marketing strategies, and an instant millionaire / "CEO" is born. Then the whole thing turns into a pyramid scheme, and the cycle continues. Heck, Jeremy Renner's 2023 accident is a marketing tactic. It's disgusting and unethical. Take this with a grain of salt, but this thing happens.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2025, 10:09 AM
If this person was mad about the data breach, should probably go after the CTO not CEO.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder