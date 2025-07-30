SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Photos Reveal Identity Of Mysterious Man In Wanted Poster - No, It's Not Banner!

The first photos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day found their way online earlier this week, and while they weren't particularly revealing, one distant shot of a wanted poster did prompt quite a bit of speculation.

Though it was difficult to make out many features, the fact that the mysterious individual in the poster was wearing glasses led to speculation that it might be Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), which was a pretty solid theory all things considered. After all, it's looking increasingly likely that Brand New Day's plot will revolve around Spidey (Tom Holland) and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) joining forces to put an end to the Savage Hulk's rampage.

Well, some closer shots of the poster have now been shared online, and it's definitely not Banner. In fact, this doesn't have anything to do with the movie at all!

The man in the poster is Allianz Insurance CEO Colm Holmes, and it seems his likeness was added to the posters by an activist who wanted to call attention to his supposed "complicity in war crimes and genocide."

While Mr. Holmes could well be a villain, he's not exactly the sort of foe Spider-Man would usually find himself tangling with!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas. We have heard that Steven Yeun is in talks for an undisclosed role, with Michael Mando expected to return as the Scorpion.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.