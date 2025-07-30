THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Mighty $14.2M Tuesday Ahead Of Solid $45M - $52M Second Weekend

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will cross $150 million at the North American box office this evening, with a super $14.2 million earned during Tuesday's "Discount Day" in the U.S.

This a strong increase of 36.5% from Monday. Earlier this month, Superman made $17.5 million on its first Tuesday in theaters, but only increased 32.7% from the day before. Why the comparison? Well, much has been said about the Man of Steel beating Marvel's First Family, and while that's true, this proves that interest in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is strong.

The Matt Shakman-helmed reboot had the fourth biggest Tuesday of 2025, and has now grossed $142.3 million in just five days. Hopefully, we'll get updated international numbers soon.

Variety, meanwhile, is reporting that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently eyeing a second weekend of between $45 million and $52 million. That means it's facing a decline between 55% - 60%, a slightly larger dip than Superman's 53%.

Once again, these movies are performing very similarly, and Superman will cross $300 million in North America tonight. It's a good summer for superheroes, albeit one which establishes that the days of this genre producing guaranteed $1 billion mega-hits are over.

The Marvel Studios blockbuster's main competition will be DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2. The sequel is eyeing a $20 million to $25 million haul. There's also The Naked Gun, which is targeting a $15 million - $17 million start; the comedy starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is off to a strong start on Rotten Tomatoes with 93% from critics.

In a new piece from Deadline about Marvel Studios' promotional partners on its latest movies, it's said, "At $170 million in media value, the promotional partner campaign for Disney/Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: The First Steps is the biggest in some time, ahead of the pushes for Marvel Cinematic Universe's Deadpool & Wolverine and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even rival studio summer campaigns such as Jurassic World Rebirth ($150M)."

"2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home at $288M remains the record holder when it comes to overall worth of an MCU promo partner campaign, that pic made at Sony," the trade adds. As you can probably imagine, this will go a long way in helping the movie turn a profit.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.