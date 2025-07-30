THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Mighty $14.2M Tuesday Ahead Of Solid $45M - $52M Second Weekend

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Has Mighty $14.2M Tuesday Ahead Of Solid $45M - $52M Second Weekend

The latest numbers are in for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and following an impressive Tuesday Discount Day, it's eyeing a solid second weekend thanks to a smaller-than-expected drop. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will cross $150 million at the North American box office this evening, with a super $14.2 million earned during Tuesday's "Discount Day" in the U.S. 

This a strong increase of 36.5% from Monday. Earlier this month, Superman made $17.5 million on its first Tuesday in theaters, but only increased 32.7% from the day before. Why the comparison? Well, much has been said about the Man of Steel beating Marvel's First Family, and while that's true, this proves that interest in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is strong. 

The Matt Shakman-helmed reboot had the fourth biggest Tuesday of 2025, and has now grossed $142.3 million in just five days. Hopefully, we'll get updated international numbers soon. 

Variety, meanwhile, is reporting that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is currently eyeing a second weekend of between $45 million and $52 million. That means it's facing a decline between 55% - 60%, a slightly larger dip than Superman's 53%.

Once again, these movies are performing very similarly, and Superman will cross $300 million in North America tonight. It's a good summer for superheroes, albeit one which establishes that the days of this genre producing guaranteed $1 billion mega-hits are over. 

The Marvel Studios blockbuster's main competition will be DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2. The sequel is eyeing a $20 million to $25 million haul. There's also The Naked Gun, which is targeting a $15 million - $17 million start; the comedy starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is off to a strong start on Rotten Tomatoes with 93% from critics. 

In a new piece from Deadline about Marvel Studios' promotional partners on its latest movies, it's said, "At $170 million in media value, the promotional partner campaign for Disney/Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: The First Steps is the biggest in some time, ahead of the pushes for Marvel Cinematic Universe's Deadpool & Wolverine and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even rival studio summer campaigns such as Jurassic World Rebirth ($150M)."

"2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home at $288M remains the record holder when it comes to overall worth of an MCU promo partner campaign, that pic made at Sony," the trade adds. As you can probably imagine, this will go a long way in helping the movie turn a profit. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

In our review of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we concluded, "The Fantastic Four is an exceptional introduction to the MCU’s First Family, and thanks to a Jack Kirby-infused feel that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before, it proves to be a quintessential superhero movie with Marvel Studios at its brilliant best.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/30/2025, 12:41 PM
This movie looks like it'll barely hit 400 million. Massive flop incoming

Reboot the MCU and DCU
ferf
ferf - 7/30/2025, 1:29 PM
@WalletsClosed - FLOPTASTIC FLOOP
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/30/2025, 1:29 PM
@WalletsClosed

User Comment Image
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/30/2025, 1:42 PM
@WalletsClosed - lol, you’re such a joke.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/30/2025, 2:11 PM
Whose alt is this lmao
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/30/2025, 12:42 PM
Let's go Fantastic 4 💙🤍💙

It deserves it
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 12:44 PM
@F4ntasticClunge -

It deserves to be a flop?

User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/30/2025, 12:45 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - Be careful, the box office "experts" are comin' for you. 😭
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/30/2025, 12:47 PM
@JoshWilding - the saltiest people around they are!

I'm glad its making money! Let's go F4 💙🤍💙
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/30/2025, 12:47 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - wash that mouth out!!

You know what i meant!!

🤍💙🤍
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/30/2025, 12:51 PM
@F4ntasticClunge - User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/30/2025, 1:37 PM
@JoshWilding - To be fair, the majority of sites who have previously reported how well Disney projects were doing were not being honest. The lat 4 out of 6 MCU movies financially failed. There are already sites running with FF making money due to a 200m budget which isnt even close to accurate.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 12:42 PM
Begun, the spin has

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/30/2025, 12:43 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - When the movie fails to break even, Josh will spin that as well
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 12:47 PM
@WalletsClosed - "Der Um... You see... If you take the total amount earned divided by the quadratic equation and then multiply that by uh 4 (you know for fantastic four) then open up an interdimensional portal into a reality where my math is king then you'll see that uh the movie actually made more money than endgame, of which it's the best thing since Endgame."
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/30/2025, 1:15 PM
@WalletsClosed - He can't blame it on "review-bombing," so he will blame it on: (i) post-Covid viewing patterns; (ii) the rise of streaming; or (iii) CBM "fatigue"; or (iv) any combination of the foregoing, including possibly all. Nowhere will he discuss how bad writing and miscasting (usually pursuant to DEI directives) of Phase 4/5 contributed to the destruction of once-sterling general audience faith in the Marvel Studios brand.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/30/2025, 12:51 PM
"Fantastic Four Still Making Less Money Than Superman."

That should be the title of today's b.s. spin article, Joshy.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/30/2025, 12:59 PM
I loved it. Top 10 MCU film and it felt like pre Endgame.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/30/2025, 1:29 PM
@MouthyMerc - I enjoyed it but not sure where I would place it.

Need to see it a few more times. Right now I don’t even have it in my top three post-Endgame but it could move in with some more viewings.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 7/30/2025, 1:00 PM
Look at me, I hate everything, aren't I so awesome?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2025, 1:01 PM
DC guy here but I love most of Marvel's films and characters as well.
Count me as one that is GLAD both films are doing well and helping to right the ship for their companies.
TheTyrantVirus
TheTyrantVirus - 7/30/2025, 1:05 PM
@lazlodaytona - Marvel guy here, and I'm also glad that Superman is doing well - I don't understand why things have to be an either/or situation. Just because I tend to like Marvel's characters more doesn't mean I don't want to see DC's stuff succeed. When one fails, it really ends up hurting both in the long run.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/30/2025, 1:32 PM
@lazlodaytona - DC guy here! I'm glad F4 is making money. I didnt care for superman but as long as it makes what it needs for future DC projects (not directed by Gunn) im OK wit.

DC won't survive another reboot
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/30/2025, 1:04 PM
INFLATION!!!!


oh sorry wrong article.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2025, 1:18 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - If you adjust 2005 FF for inflation - I don’t do this math myself and haven’t seen this number so this is just a guess - it would have earned over $700 million in today’s dollars.

The top all time inflation adjusted box office leaders weigh heavily on older movies.

It’s dumb to compare movies in this way, which seems like your point. The lesson for us should be that inflation makes everything more expensive.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/30/2025, 1:05 PM
A good enough movie that so easily could have been made to be very good or excellent with key parts of the story included and left unchanged. This should have been the prelude that the movie badly needed ...
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/30/2025, 1:11 PM
Since this movie basically sought out to fix Galactus after the terrible adaptation in Rise of the Silver Surfer, the next movie should fix the Inhumans.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2025, 1:15 PM
Sweet , glad to see FF performing well thus far since it was a solid film overall imo!!.

If it happens then a 55-60 drop isn’t too bad since it’s usually 60 & over that is an indication of weak performance in the coming weeks but we’ll see.

I think what should help is that while there is competition in the form of The Bad Guys 2 , Naked Gun , Weapons , Caught Stealing and Nobody 2 this month , it shouldn’t hinder First Steps B.O too much since there is little crossover with this film & the others in terms of audience I feel.

Anyway , been hearing good things about both The Bad Guys 2 (I liked the first one) and The Naked Gun so hope to check out both soon!!.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2025, 2:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - For a film that opens over $100M the average range is 50-60% drop, exceptions happen but as long as below 60 it will be a good sign not a bad one but with how well recieved I thought it would be sub 55 but it will be what it will be. SO little else coming out both this and Superman could level out with strong legs after the two week window to end highest than current trends could suggest but we'll have to wait and see on those scores.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2025, 1:17 PM
This film deserves to be the top film at the box office this summer. It is the best reviewed film and in my opinion the only good film among the three tentpoles this summer.

Warner Brothers had better not beat their chest too much because next year it is Clayface and Supergirl vs Spiderman and Avengers...who do you think will win that battle?
ferf
ferf - 7/30/2025, 1:30 PM
@Forthas - I guess that depends, since avengers will probably have a $400 million budget and Clayface will have a $40 million budget. If avengers performs under a billion it won't turn a profit but Clayface will only need $104M global
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 1:50 PM
@Forthas - LOL. Ok. As if everything needs to be the biggest movie ever. I don't think James Gunn expects either
those to beat Spider-Man or Avengers. Though it would be hilarious if either of them did.

Given the amount of wins Marve has had over DC the last almost 2 decades, I think it's ok for DC to have one for a change.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/30/2025, 2:12 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I think it is the implication that DC is finally a real rival to Marvel cinematically. This "win" will not be by much if at all and the future looks like Disney is on the upward trend. DC...not so much!
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/30/2025, 2:17 PM
@Forthas - why shouldn't it be? It's been in every other market of comics based entertainment.

If anything continued wins are good across the board. If both are doing well then the market for CBM will do well overall.


Stad
Stad - 7/30/2025, 1:23 PM
I like the Thing without the beard. There I said it.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 7/30/2025, 1:35 PM
As I had mentioned earlier this month, this movie will flop. It's not even a for sure that it will pass 500 at the box office.

Hahahahaha

Nolanite out
Matador
Matador - 7/30/2025, 1:41 PM
Don't worry Josh F4 will make it all back during $1 movie days will add $52.1 mil.

User Comment Image
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/30/2025, 1:42 PM
Finally saw it today and what can I say but wow! Marvel has done it yet again, yay! And not really in a good way and it's NOT a compliment.. 😠😡🤬

There were times when I almost left theater just because of how STUPID, IDIOTIC AND ILLOGICAL things got. I usually say, you don't have to find logic and use much of your brain when watching Superhero movies but oh boy, for this one you pretty much HAVE TO lock your brain in a nuke proof locker before you leave home for theater to watch this movie.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 7/30/2025, 1:47 PM
@TheOtherOn - Can you be more detailed for the rest of the class?

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/30/2025, 1:43 PM
Glad the movie is making money, been a solid summer for Comic films.
1 2

