THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hits Impressive $10.4M On Monday; Matt Shakman Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s FF Tease

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a solid hold on Monday with a fantastic $10.4 million haul, and that bodes well for the coming week. Matt Shakman, meanwhile, has weighed in on Thunderbolts*'s stinger.

By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a $117.6 million opening weekend in North America, and grossed a fantastic $10.4 million on Monday to bring the reboot's domestic cume to $128 million in just four days. 

For comparison's sake, it took Superman four days to reach $125 million: that was a result of Tuesday's Amazon Prime screenings, Thursday/Friday showings (which are generally considered as one day), and then Saturday and Sunday. Despite that, the DC Studios reboot made more on its first Monday with a $12.9 million haul. 

That was a 58.8% drop from the previous day, whereas The Fantastic Four: First Steps declined by 61.6%. In case it wasn't obvious, these two are pretty much neck and neck, and both will likely finish their respective U.S. box office runs in the same ballpark. 

For DC Studios, that's a welcome fresh start for the DCU. And for Marvel Studios, it's a much-needed win after an era of storytelling which has prioritised quantity over quality and alienated many moviegoers. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had the sixth biggest Monday of 2025, and should get a huge boost tomorrow from discount Tuesday screenings. The current expectation is that the reboot will reach $150 million by Thursday. 

Back to Superman, and it's holding up well with a $3 million Monday, taking its North American total to 292.5 million, with $300 million fast approaching on Wednesday. 

Cinemablend recently caught up with The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman and asked why the movie didn't address Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene with the New Avengers observing the arrival of the team's Excelsior spaceship. 

"The Thunderbolts* end credit scene was also created, you know, relatively late in my process too," the filmmaker explained, "so that was not something that I was familiar with because it hadn't been created at the time that I was working on my script, you know?

"I often use the metaphor of it [being] like a relay race, right?" he continued. "You pass the baton, you run your section of it as hard and fast as you can, do the best you can with your version of Fantastic Four – Earth 828, this world – and then you pass the baton, in this case to the Russo brothers."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters. 

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/29/2025, 12:20 PM
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 7/29/2025, 12:38 PM
@JoshWilding - Congrats! thats a huge milestone for them to feature 1 of your quotes from your review.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/29/2025, 12:43 PM
@mastakilla39 - Thanks, man! Means even more when it's my favourite superhero team, I must say.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/29/2025, 12:51 PM
@JoshWilding - That must feel great! Congrats!
Snow43214
Snow43214 - 7/29/2025, 12:21 PM
Man, this film was so good

Been nice and spoilt past few weeks with Supes and FF
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 12:25 PM
Josh stretching more than mr. fantastic did to make FF's Monday sound more impressive than superman's (when a straight comparison of the numbers is less)
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2025, 12:30 PM
@ferf - im not sure if im just skipping too fast, but i dont see a source
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 12:29 PM
Once again Marvel has Fumbled the Ball
webheaded
webheaded - 7/29/2025, 12:34 PM
Anybody else think this movie was just okay? Not terrible by any means at all, but just not that great? I feel like I'll forget about it in a week. It was eh
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2025, 12:41 PM
@webheaded - Me. It was just a good or okay movie. Nothing more.

it is the best F.F move ever, but that bar was pretty low.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 12:46 PM
@webheaded - to each their own…

I thought it was solid and still has stuck with me tbh.

I have heard it connects more with people that are expecting or already are parents.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2025, 12:56 PM
@webheaded - The standard for superhero films has gotten pretty damn low after years of absolute wet dog shit.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 7/29/2025, 12:37 PM
MAKE MINE MARVEL!!!
SuperCat
SuperCat - 7/29/2025, 12:43 PM
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/29/2025, 12:46 PM
@SuperCat - LOL! The look Steve is giving...Doom and franklin interaction is really creppy.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2025, 12:43 PM
Will be interesting to see once Superman gets those imax screens back. Im actually waiting for that to have my 6th and beyond viewings.

Funny how a lot of naysayers said Superman is in trouble once F4 arrives.

This is not in any way a shade to F4, i enjoyed it and watched it 2 times. Its all for the naysayers of Superman
Doombot
Doombot - 7/29/2025, 12:45 PM
I'm glad both F4 and Superman are doing well. They probably both hurt themselves a bit being so close to each other's releases, tho. F4 might have the benefits that nothing else comes out for pretty much the rest of the summer.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/29/2025, 12:47 PM
It’s not impressive.

It’s down 62% from Sunday, it’s trailing Superman’s Monday by almost $3M, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Doombot
Doombot - 7/29/2025, 12:50 PM
@RockReigns - You are being so negative and weird with this movie when it and Superman are going to end within like 10 million of each other.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/29/2025, 12:51 PM
@Doombot -

It won’t. The legs are not as strong as Superman, and it’s expected to have a 60% drop in the second weekend. It’ll struggle to hit $300M DOM, which Superman breaks tomorrow.
Doombot
Doombot - 7/29/2025, 12:52 PM
@RockReigns - The legs are like super similar going by actual numbers.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 7/29/2025, 12:57 PM
@Doombot - They’re not. Superman’s legs are much stronger, with much smaller percentage drops.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/29/2025, 12:48 PM
Jurassic World Dominion made 1 billion dollars, 26% on RT

