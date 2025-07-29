THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Hits Impressive $10.4M On Monday; Matt Shakman Talks THUNDERBOLTS*'s FF Tease

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a $117.6 million opening weekend in North America, and grossed a fantastic $10.4 million on Monday to bring the reboot's domestic cume to $128 million in just four days.

For comparison's sake, it took Superman four days to reach $125 million: that was a result of Tuesday's Amazon Prime screenings, Thursday/Friday showings (which are generally considered as one day), and then Saturday and Sunday. Despite that, the DC Studios reboot made more on its first Monday with a $12.9 million haul.

That was a 58.8% drop from the previous day, whereas The Fantastic Four: First Steps declined by 61.6%. In case it wasn't obvious, these two are pretty much neck and neck, and both will likely finish their respective U.S. box office runs in the same ballpark.

For DC Studios, that's a welcome fresh start for the DCU. And for Marvel Studios, it's a much-needed win after an era of storytelling which has prioritised quantity over quality and alienated many moviegoers.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps had the sixth biggest Monday of 2025, and should get a huge boost tomorrow from discount Tuesday screenings. The current expectation is that the reboot will reach $150 million by Thursday.

Back to Superman, and it's holding up well with a $3 million Monday, taking its North American total to 292.5 million, with $300 million fast approaching on Wednesday.

Cinemablend recently caught up with The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman and asked why the movie didn't address Thunderbolts*'s post-credits scene with the New Avengers observing the arrival of the team's Excelsior spaceship.

"The Thunderbolts* end credit scene was also created, you know, relatively late in my process too," the filmmaker explained, "so that was not something that I was familiar with because it hadn't been created at the time that I was working on my script, you know?

"I often use the metaphor of it [being] like a relay race, right?" he continued. "You pass the baton, you run your section of it as hard and fast as you can, do the best you can with your version of Fantastic Four – Earth 828, this world – and then you pass the baton, in this case to the Russo brothers."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters.