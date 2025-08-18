6 WORST Characters In 2025's Marvel And DC Superhero Movies - SPOILERS

6 WORST Characters In 2025's Marvel And DC Superhero Movies - SPOILERS

It's been a pretty great year for superhero movies (not so much at the box office, admittedly), but which characters from 2025's Marvel and DC blockbusters rank among the worst we've seen on screen?

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 18, 2025 12:08 PM EST

2025 has seen the release of three MCU movies (Captain America: Brave New WorldThunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) and one from the DCU (Superman).

Overall, it's been a great year—outside of Sam Wilson's first solo outing—even if they've all struggled at the box office in this new era of so-called superhero fatigue. Along the way, we've met many new characters and been reunited with several familiar faces. 

Unfortunately, not all of them have worked. Whether it's questionable story arcs, poor designs, or the fact that they didn't add much to the stories being told, these characters were, in our opinion, the worst ones seen in this year's Marvel Studios and DC Studios movies. 

You can learn more by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

6. The Falcon

4lleg6wf o

We first met Joaquin Torres in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, but the character didn't leave much of a lasting impact. So, when he returned in Captain America: Brave New World as the new Falcon, it's hardly a surprise that it elicited more shrugs from fans than excitement. 

Aged up from his comic book counterpart and robbed of his bird-inspired superpowers, the MCU's Joaquin is a generic soldier in a flight suit.

The Falcon being shot down in combat and hospitalised (meaning he couldn't lend a helping hand against Red Hulk) felt fitting, considering he was such a useless character. Honestly, nothing we saw here made us excited for his return in Avengers: Doomsday
 

5. Baby Joey

F7qkuecm o

This CG monstrosity served a purpose in terms of explaining why Metamorpho helps Superman, and Baby Joey does exist in the comic books. Still, the design for the DCU's version of the character is horrible, and truly the stuff nightmares are made of. 

Not helping matters was an extended action sequence, which saw the Man of Steel attempting to protect the baby from harm. That featured some great visuals, but in a movie that was already jam-packed with ideas, Baby Joey might have been one too many. 

Ultimately, it's the design we can't look beyond because it's another example of horrible Warner Bros.-produced VFX (which we're concerned will continue to plague this franchise). 
 

4. Sidewinder

Kqsxan2e o

When the news broke that Captain America: Brave New World had added The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito as a mystery villain, fans were understandably thrilled. After all, who better to play a baddie than the Breaking Bad icon?

The rumours were more exciting than the reality in this instance, though Sidewinder still had heaps of potential. Alas, this generic mercenary (who led the equally bland "Serpents") was a let-down, and not a villain we're eager to revisit, despite rumours of a small screen appearance. 

Esposito, sadly, just wasn't that convincing in the role and the Serpents were too poorly defined to ever feel like a real threat to Captain America and the wider MCU. What a disappointment.
 

3. Ghost

Fgglglek o

While Taskmaster was somewhat deserving of a place here, her screentime was so limited, it barely seems worth mentioning the character we first met in Black Widow.

As for Ghost, the Ant-Man and The Wasp villain felt like a wholly superfluous addition to Thunderbolts*. Her powers weren't utilised in a particularly thrilling manner, and she didn't add much to the team dynamic. Now, she's a New Avenger, and we couldn't be any less excited. 

Thunderbolts* is a contender for the year's best superhero movie, but Ava Starr contributes very little (and wouldn't be missed, even if she'd gone the way of Taskmaster). Perhaps Ghost can be redeemed down the line. We'll see. 
 

2. Mole Man

Jtphcf6u o

The Fantastic Four: First Steps delivered a take on Marvel's First Family that finally did right by the heroes. However, there was one element of the movie that felt like an undeniable weak link: Mole Man. 

The scene in the Baxter Building was admittedly very funny, but Paul Walter Hauser was really hamming it up here (perhaps explaining why other scenes featuring the character were left on the cutting room floor). 

It wasn't just Mole Man who was the problem. When we finally paid a visit to Subterranea, it was just a cave, and the Moloids were people in mining gear. There also wasn't a single monster in sight, a baffling decision, to say the least. 
 

1. Ultraman

Auvuhlqu o

Sorry, but as villains go, Ultraman was underwhelming and seemingly only in Superman to give the Man of Tomorrow someone to punch. Revealed as a Superman clone, Ultraman also failed to lend himself to any memorable fight scenes.

Design-wise, he similarly failed to impress (we also can't help but wonder why Supes never used his X-ray vision to see who or what was under the mask). Had he been unmasked as Bizarro or Parasite, that would've been pretty cool, but Ultraman was as generic as Sidewinder. 

Fortunately, Lex Luthor more than made up for that, but The Engineer very nearly ended up on this list, too. Moving forward, James Gunn would benefit from choosing his villains a little more wisely. 
 

THUNDERBOLTS*: Bob/The Sentry's Shocking Original MCU Backstory Has Been Revealed
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS*: Bob/The Sentry's Shocking Original MCU Backstory Has Been Revealed
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals First Look At A Superpowered Version Of Sidewinder
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Concept Art Reveals First Look At A Superpowered Version Of Sidewinder

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 8/18/2025, 12:41 PM
How about we do top 6 Wilding lists?

Top 6 WORST rankings by Wilding in list format.
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 8/18/2025, 12:42 PM
Ultraman def sucked.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/18/2025, 12:43 PM
Joey? I’m not angry anymore.
narrow290
narrow290 - 8/18/2025, 1:37 PM
@Lisa89 - Concrete Blonde!!
mountainman
mountainman - 8/18/2025, 12:44 PM
I liked Superman, but if Lex had a clone of Superman that he could control, I’m not sure why he didn’t just have him go do a bunch of evil stuff publicly. Seems like an easier plan to achieve the same result.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 8/18/2025, 1:00 PM
@mountainman - it did seem like he was a bit unstable (and Lex says in the movie he’s somehow dumber than regular Supes), so I guess he just wasn’t perfected enough to pull off being Superman in public? Wouldn’t surprise me if that was Lexs original plan but he came out half cooked and had to make the best of the situation
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/18/2025, 1:11 PM
@mountainman - that's exactly what ive been saying.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/18/2025, 1:13 PM
@CerealKiller1 - he wouldn't need to pull off being superman though, he just needed to be seen doing evil things
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 8/18/2025, 1:15 PM
@mountainman - yeah but, if superman manages to be in the same place as ultraman only once, the plot would be revealed and lex would end up in jail immediately
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/18/2025, 1:50 PM
@roboticJohnson - you get it! Why can't they lmao
MisterMac
MisterMac - 8/18/2025, 12:46 PM
Josh I defy you to write an article that doesn't use some form of "undeniable". It's hack and 90% of the time your examples of undeniable things are quite undeniable. If 90% of the articles on this site are gonna be yours at least make an effort to do better and not just be a superhero movie ball washer.
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/18/2025, 12:46 PM
Imagine being triggered by a baby.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/18/2025, 12:54 PM
@RockReigns - User Comment Image
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/18/2025, 12:58 PM
@JoshWilding - is that you writing negative articles about Superman okay numbers and positive ones about First Steps flop numbers?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/18/2025, 1:00 PM
@RockReigns - I was more thinking of you attempting to explain Ultraman's suit being lined with lead in a movie that never once mentions that's one of Superman's weaknesses. Keep championing your $600M mega-hit, though, chum!
RockReigns
RockReigns - 8/18/2025, 12:48 PM
“we also can't help but wonder why Supes never used his X-ray vision to see who or what was under the mask.”

Lex has learned EVERYTHING about Superman. He’s obviously lined Ultraman’s suit with lead.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/18/2025, 1:16 PM
@RockReigns - lmao fan theories to defend a dumb plot.

Bruh he never even tried to look and see who was under the mask😭😅
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 1:19 PM
@RockReigns - If we have to fill in the blanks to understand why something does not happen...that is horrendous writing. We KNOW Superman has x-ray vision in the film since he uses it to see inside the Kaiju. Luthor never says he used lead to hide Ultraman's identity. Furthermore, in the film, Superman does not even at the very least ask the question "why does this person have all of my powers?" This after the fact effort to make excuses and fill in plot holes is simply pathetic.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/18/2025, 12:49 PM
Baby Joey?! The kid was adorable.

The real question is, who's the mom; the woman who slept with Metamorpho?
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 8/18/2025, 12:53 PM
Lmfao lists that involve BOTH DC and Marvel movies from 2025 - as if DC has released more than 1 movie is pretty laughable
cubichy
cubichy - 8/18/2025, 12:57 PM
Peacemaker in Superman, they do not complement each other, a barely tertiary character in Superman, was a mistake that will haunt Gunn and DC. Peacemaker is garbage, gun should focus on trinity and primary characters. Clayface will crater and maybe then he will get the hint. I liked Ghost, felt the death was arbitrary and shouldn't have happened.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/18/2025, 1:00 PM
I think Hawk Girl is the worst....BTW...I have lost all respect for Dan Murell based on his Superman rankings.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 1:00 PM
I enjoy Torres and his enthusiastic nature since it comes from a place of representation as we see with his conversation with Sam at the end of BNW.

Sure , his humor was hit or miss in the film but I thought he was a good partner/sidekick to Cap in that.

Ultraman was fine as was Sidewinder & Ghost in Thunderbolts imo (Baby Joey also served its purpose)

However Mole Man does not deserve to be on this list imo since he was a highlight of the film for me even with his brief screen time due to PWH’s performance , his scene in the Baxter building especially was great.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/18/2025, 1:02 PM
Ultraman was a literal nothing character that breaks the danger of superman, he's no longer a physical threat, he can be clone and the clone has his exact strength. Lex just needs to clone a couple more and thats it's. His beef with Superman would be over. What pisses me off is that his weaknesses in the book would have worked. Have been covered up like that because like in the books, sunlight weakens him and have that be how Superman over comes him in by the end. Lex see's this a a failed experiment and then goes onto to other clones that don't have that weakness (Superboy). Have Ultraman feel f**king something, maybe he gets pissed that Lex see's him as a failed copy and that becomes Ultraman's thing, trying to prove he's the superior Superman, but like an evil twisted version. We don't get any of that. A completely wasted MCU throwaway side villain.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/18/2025, 1:06 PM
Ghost was cool, she just didn't have that much to do after the beginning of the film.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/18/2025, 1:06 PM
The movies? Let's talk about the tv shows as well.

Iron Heart - the entire cast

Riri had no redeeming qualities, her character sucked, she was motivated by money and was really a villain

The Hoods tran squad. they all sucked and there was no way any of them got as far as they did without Hollywood magic (no pun inteded)

The Hood, granted he sucked in the comics, but sucked even worse on tv

Zeke Stane, F - uck Marvel for ruining this character and sticking him in this piss poor show.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/18/2025, 1:14 PM
"Still, the design for the DCU's version of the character is horrible, and truly the stuff nightmares are made of."

Have you ever had a real nightmare before? The baby was not that bad lol.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 8/18/2025, 1:17 PM
Huh?

Who puts any of the above in a list but not someone like Sabra, who was useless and half-assed?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/18/2025, 1:26 PM
@WakandanQueen - I thought Sabra was fine but I do think perhaps if they tweaked that role then maybe we could have had Leila take her place in the story and give her more to do.
Huskers
Huskers - 8/18/2025, 1:34 PM
Here’s my problem with Ultraman. Gunn took 2 great villains from the comics and merged them into an amalgamation instead of just utilizing one of the villains.

Bizzaro is traditionally a clone of Superman with all his powers. While Ultraman also has all his same powers, but is Superman’s doppelgänger from Earth 3 and is the leader of that Earth’s powerful crime syndicate, a formidable inverse of the Justice League.

These are two great Superman villains, so why not just use one of them instead of combining them into a seemingly new character. Bizarro would have been the more logical choice to use.

Of course I don’t think we’ve seen the last of this character and he may become the classic versions of either Bizarro or Ultraman in the future. Just seemed like a missed opportunity here, especially given Gunn’s affinity for the comics.
DREAMER
DREAMER - 8/18/2025, 1:38 PM
Ultraman looks like a leadsinger from a 80's band, the hairy Metal years
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/18/2025, 1:41 PM
Mole Man! Haha!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder