New CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR BTS Photo Reveals Closer Look At Spider-Man's Unused (Comic-Accurate) Costume

Captain America: Civil War may seem pretty small in scale compared to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but in 2016, it was by far the biggest MCU movie to date.

Similar to when the comic book it shares a name with launched a decade earlier, fans passionately picked a side, with some declaring for #TeamCap and others firmly supporting #TeamIronMan.

Ultimately, the clash between the heroes had game-changing consequences for the wider MCU, while the movie itself introduced us to Black Panther and, unbelievably, Spider-Man.

We never expected to see the wall-crawler stand alongside The Avengers, but it happened, and his extended cameo set the stage for the web-slinger to become a huge part of stories set on Marvel Studios' Earth-616. However, Tom Holland's costume in the final cut wasn't the one we were originally going to see.

Now, we have another look at the practical suit, courtesy of stunt performer Marvin Ross. While the black web lines were present on the costume that carried over to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, those being raised make a big difference, resulting in a far more comic-accurate take on the character.

Spider-Man was added to Captain America: Civil War at a relatively late stage in production due to when a deal was struck with Sony Pictures, meaning this suit was likely far from the final design and more of a stop-gap until Marvel Studios could go in and make its required changes with visual effects.

Holland reflected on his audition alongside Downey and the unique challenges that working with the Iron Man actor presented.

"When I had to take my mark and do my scene with Downey it was really overwhelming," he admitted. "I am very grateful to Downey. When I did my [screen test] it was eight pages of dialogue. It was a long scene. It went great. I was told by my agent to learn the lines exactly. When I did my first take with Downey, he just started improvising everything and changing it all."

"That gave me license to follow him. You can’t beat Downey, but you can ride his coattails. And those are good coattails to ride. I just followed his lead and we improvised. I thought after that I audition that I got it. It went so well."

"When I got to set after I got the gig, my scene had been cut down significantly from what I did in the audition," Holland added. "It was now maybe two pages. Downey piped up: 'Where did all of the kid’s lines go?'"

Captain America: Civil War directors Joe and Anthony Russo reportedly explained to Downey that they didn't have room for the full scene given how busy the movie already was, but he continued to push for more.

"Downey was the one who said, 'No, you’re going to want to spend time on this. Let’s shoot the whole thing from the audition. You can always cut it, but you’re going to want to have it,'" Holland recalled. "And they used all of it. I owe that to him. That’s really cool. I’d love to one day do that…If I’m lucky to bring Miles Morales into the MCU I’d love to do for a young kid what Downey did for me."

Would you like to see a suit more in line with this one when Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released next summer?