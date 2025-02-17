CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - Was The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Really That Bad?

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Spoilers - Was The Movie's Post-Credits Scene Really That Bad?

One aspect of Captain America: Brave New World that's come in for almost universal backlash is a rather uneventful post-credits scene, but was the stinger really that bad?

Editorial Opinion
By MarkCassidy - Feb 17, 2025 12:02 PM EST

Captain America: Brave New World is now playing in theaters, and while fans seem to be divided on the overall quality of Marvel Studios' latest, one aspect of the movie that's come in for almost universal backlash is the post-credits scene.

Spoilers follow.

In the stinger, we see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) drop by the Raft - a floating prison where the world's super-powered villains are sent - to see Dr. Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson). After some back-and-forth about how they don't share the same sense of humor, The Leader makes some vague hints about mysterious "others" that Sam and his New Avengers are going to have to prepare for, seemingly setting up the MCU's next big event film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Uneventful? Definitely. Perfunctory? Sure - but was it really all that bad?

Don't get me wrong, I'm not here to go all out in defence of the scene, I'm simply offering a counterargument that, all things considered, it didn't stand out as being a particularly terrible sequence. We've had a few excellent and exciting MCU stingers over the years, but if you think about it, the majority of them don't feature any surprise cameos or major reveals, and really just serve as fairly standard little teasers for upcoming releases.

Had Brave New World been a truly great film (for what it's worth, I thought it was a mediocre effort for the most part), then this particular post-credits scene may have been more of a disappointment. For this film, it was pretty much par for the course.

One could argue that the scene was a missed opportunity, and I don't necessarily disagree. Maybe it was low expectations after hearing about what a "disaster" it was beforehand, but I didn't walk out thinking it was a lowlight of the movie or anything (Sabra exists, after all).

I will say this, though: I wasn't overjoyed at having to sit through the entire closing credits to get to it! If ever a scene was crying out for a mid-credits spot, it was this. 

We want to know what you thought of Brave New World. Be sure to vote in the poll below, and elaborate in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

SPIDER-MAN: Tom Holland Credits Robert Downey Jr. For Stopping His CIVIL WAR Scenes From Being Cut Down
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/17/2025, 12:41 PM
Didn’t even stay for it
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 2/17/2025, 12:44 PM
From what I’ve seen, this is being called the worst comic book movie ever. And I have zero reason not to believe it.
TheRose
TheRose - 2/17/2025, 12:54 PM
@TheNewYorker - Worst Ever? David Hasselhoff Nick Fury still exists. Steel exists. Quantumania, WW84, Fan4stic, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Superman IV exist. This movie is far from the bottom-of-the-barrel.

That said, this continues the trend of filler-arc movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Marvels. Brave New World is better than those examples, but lacks the charm of additions like Kamala Kahn, Monica Rambeau, and Hank Pym.
SATW42
SATW42 - 2/17/2025, 12:57 PM
@TheNewYorker - Ever? Really? Worse than Howard the Duck? 1994s fantastic 4? Captain America 2: Death too soon? Superman 4, Catwoman, Elektra, Green Lantern, The Spirit...

either youre 12 years old and aren't old enough to remember a time when comic book movies were truly trash, or your just trolling
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/17/2025, 1:16 PM
@TheNewYorker - Nobody's said that at all.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/17/2025, 12:53 PM
Why isn't this scene teasing Secret Wars instead of Doomsday?

Anyways, was it the greatest after credits scene? Nope. Was it the worst ever? Nope.
X-Men is still years away, so anything with Stryker and adamantium just isn't there yet.
Maybe they could have had a scene with Sam thinking about or reaching out to people for the new Avengers roster?
I think they could have also included a Thunderbolts* scene, but perhaps they felt the Bucky chat was enough of a set up for that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/17/2025, 12:54 PM
So is Fantastic Four going to do all the heavy lifting for Secret Wars and Doomsday? At this point they're just hoping RDJ is enough
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 2/17/2025, 1:03 PM
@bobevanz - I mean, probably? Marvel fumbled in terms of setting up multiversal stuff in phases 4 and 5.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/17/2025, 1:32 PM
@bobevanz - I Guarantee changes to those movies will happen based off the mixed reception this film is getting.....but then they have much better writers
mrbaconsock
mrbaconsock - 2/17/2025, 12:58 PM
I like Sam Wilson, I’m glad he’s Cap, and I still think they can do more with him…

But wow this movie was bad.

Very shallow story. Very poor action. The pacing in many scenes was just WILD. I could not believe my eyes when the Leader FIRST OF ALL first appears as a shadowy figure. And then when you see him fully? Just unacceptable.

Honestly, after such a phenomenal Captain America trilogy… how dare you???

The FATW tv series was FAR better than this. Where is Sam’s love interest? Why does he STILL not have the serum? Did they REALLY need to give him Black Panther’s purple glowy kinetic energy?

You should not. 👏🏽 have. 👏🏽 decided to make this MOVIE. 👏🏽 if you could not at least guarantee the quality level of The First Avenger.

I can excuse this kind of Tom foolery for an Antman movie… but for Captain America?

I just can’t believe it sucks.
And yeah the post credit scene was lame.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/17/2025, 1:18 PM
@mrbaconsock - They're not going to give Sam the serum, they even brought Bucky in to reinforce that.

And the Black Panther/Wakanda upgrades basically made Sam stronger than he'd be if he had just gotten the serum instead.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 2/17/2025, 12:58 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 2/17/2025, 12:58 PM
Yes it was
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/17/2025, 1:01 PM
It was bad. Hell...probably even lazy. They didn't give us anything to really talk about since we already knew what was coming. The only way this wasn't bad is if The Leader factors into any of those Avengers movies. If not...it was a waste. Probably would have been better to tease Thunderbolts or just have a funny post credit scene.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/17/2025, 1:08 PM
Seems like a gag post credits scene would have been received better
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 2/17/2025, 1:08 PM
The post-credit scene was bad.

The Leader looked badly cgi'd with glowing white eyes.

He asked what the heroes of earth would do against other heroes of another earth, clearly building up an incursion where earth 616 has to fight another earth.

Personally i think that either Dr. Strange 3 will pick up this story or it is a direct lead-in to Avengers: Doomsday where the New Avengers and Mighty Avengers will fight against Dr. Doom/RDJ and his Avengers - Captain America/Steve Rogers/Chris Evans etc.

Also: During the movie the Leader (who behaves more like the Mad Thinker, calculating probabilities) says that Sam Wilson is going to die and that he has seen it.
Everybody thinks he means he will be killed by Rulk, but what if he means Sam will die during the incursion?
Food for thought.

To me Cap 4 was a 4/10
The audience
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/17/2025, 1:09 PM
I thought the credits scene by itself was fine…

Uneventful for us since we know what is coming but perhaps not for the GA and pretty par for the course with the MCU in terms of teases which tended to be vague in general.

I do think it should have been mid credits though then post.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/17/2025, 1:14 PM
I'll catch it on YouTube.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 2/17/2025, 1:20 PM
I saw it through the previews. Everything I need to see was on there.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 2/17/2025, 1:24 PM
Sounds like they dont have enough knowledge of what's coming and couldnt commit to anything as it's all in flux.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 2/17/2025, 1:30 PM
Saw it on twitter before watching the movie so i didn't have to wait a long ass time for a meaningless post credits scenes. To be fair the last time i waited for a MCU post credits scenes was for Eternals and that was dumb.

Why wait 10min for the Leader to tell us that Secret War is coming? yeah man we know, they announced that shit 3 years ago.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 2/17/2025, 1:31 PM
How times have changed. I suggest you have a look at playlists of previous marvel post credits scenes and see the crap we get now

