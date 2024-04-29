Rarely Seen Photos Of Spider-Man's Original MCU Costume Resurface...And They're Splitting Opinions

Captain America: Civil War may seem positively small compared to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but in 2016, it was arguably the biggest MCU movie to date.

Similar to when the comic book it shares a name with launched a decade earlier, fans passionately picked a side with some declaring for #TeamCap and others firmly supporting #TeamIronMan.

Ultimately, the clash between the heroes had game-changing consequences for the wider MCU, while the movie itself introduced us to Black Panther and, unbelievably, Spider-Man.

We never expected to see the wall-crawler stand alongside The Avengers, but it happened, and his extended cameo set the stage for the web-slinger to become a huge part of stories set on Marvel Studios' Earth-616. However, his first costume wasn't the one we were originally going to see.

While the photos you see below aren't new, they resurfaced on social media this weekend and are dividing opinions.

The design is largely the same as what made it into Captain America: Civil War, albeit with some key differences. For starters, this is a practical suit which Tom Holland wore on set; in the final cut, the decision was made to put the hero in a VFX costume and, since then, the actor has primarily worn a mo-cap outfit.

There are other significant differences; for starters, the web lines on Spidey's suit are much darker and far more pronounced (bringing it more in line with what we're used to seeing on the page). The chest logo is also completely different, so what happened?

Spider-Man was added to Captain America: Civil War at a relatively late stage in production due to when a deal was struck with Sony Pictures, meaning this suit was likely far from the final design and more of a stop-gap until Marvel Studios could go in and make its required changes with visual effects.

Back to why we're once again sharing these photos, though, and fans are split on whether the practical suit is better than the CG effort which has largely dominated Spider-Man's appearances since.

That might change when the wall-crawler becomes a street-level superhero in Spider-Man 4, but Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with another VFX costume, so time will tell...