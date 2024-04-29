Rarely Seen Photos Of Spider-Man's Original MCU Costume Resurface...And They're Splitting Opinions

Tom Holland originally donned a practical Spider-Man suit on the Captain America: Civil War set, and with the photos once again going viral, fans are split on whether this was better than the CG version.

By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2024 12:04 PM EST

Captain America: Civil War may seem positively small compared to Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but in 2016, it was arguably the biggest MCU movie to date.

Similar to when the comic book it shares a name with launched a decade earlier, fans passionately picked a side with some declaring for #TeamCap and others firmly supporting #TeamIronMan.

Ultimately, the clash between the heroes had game-changing consequences for the wider MCU, while the movie itself introduced us to Black Panther and, unbelievably, Spider-Man. 

We never expected to see the wall-crawler stand alongside The Avengers, but it happened, and his extended cameo set the stage for the web-slinger to become a huge part of stories set on Marvel Studios' Earth-616. However, his first costume wasn't the one we were originally going to see. 

While the photos you see below aren't new, they resurfaced on social media this weekend and are dividing opinions. 

The design is largely the same as what made it into Captain America: Civil War, albeit with some key differences. For starters, this is a practical suit which Tom Holland wore on set; in the final cut, the decision was made to put the hero in a VFX costume and, since then, the actor has primarily worn a mo-cap outfit. 

There are other significant differences; for starters, the web lines on Spidey's suit are much darker and far more pronounced (bringing it more in line with what we're used to seeing on the page). The chest logo is also completely different, so what happened?

Spider-Man was added to Captain America: Civil War at a relatively late stage in production due to when a deal was struck with Sony Pictures, meaning this suit was likely far from the final design and more of a stop-gap until Marvel Studios could go in and make its required changes with visual effects. 

Back to why we're once again sharing these photos, though, and fans are split on whether the practical suit is better than the CG effort which has largely dominated Spider-Man's appearances since. 

That might change when the wall-crawler becomes a street-level superhero in Spider-Man 4, but Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with another VFX costume, so time will tell...

Kirsten Dunst Says SPIDER-MAN 4 Is Possible And Reveals The One Stunt She Refused To Do

Related:
Kirsten Dunst Says SPIDER-MAN 4 Is "Possible" And Reveals The One Stunt She Refused To Do
CIVIL WAR II Fan Poster Imagines What A Sequel To 2016's CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Could Look Like
CIVIL WAR II Fan Poster Imagines What A Sequel To 2016's CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR Could Look Like

Recommended For You:
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 4/29/2024, 12:12 PM
The best live-action Spidey suit for me will always be the OG Tobey suit:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Holland's suit looked like ugly CGI crap.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/29/2024, 12:17 PM
@kylo0607 - I'll see that, and raise you an Andrew Garfield ASM2 For $200!


User Comment Image
HermanM
HermanM - 4/29/2024, 12:44 PM
@kylo0607 - facts!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/29/2024, 1:08 PM
@KennKathleen - I preferred his suit from the first film, looked more unique, had a lot of practical elements and looks great during the night. The only aspect I like about the second suit was the bigger eyes, the rest felt like it went the safer route and tried to emulate Raimi's.
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/29/2024, 12:12 PM
Man, those armband web shooters reminds of the '70s Spiderman tv show so much!

User Comment Image
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/29/2024, 12:12 PM
They managed to make a pratical suit that looks CGI
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/29/2024, 12:18 PM
@Usernametaken - sorry, I didn't mean CGI, I meant bad CGI.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/29/2024, 12:15 PM
We’ve been seen these pics….
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 12:16 PM
@GhostDog - it’s a slow news day and Josh needs to make rent
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/29/2024, 12:16 PM
Pretty good suit! Probably my second favorite right after Andrew Garfield's in amazing Spider-Man 2. Can't wait to see how the new suit looks in the next movie.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/29/2024, 12:18 PM
@Izaizaiza - User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/29/2024, 12:20 PM
@Izaizaiza - The one in Amazing Spiderman 2 is my FAVORITE live action suit!
PC04
PC04 - 4/29/2024, 12:46 PM
@Nomis929 - I agree. TASM 2 suit is perfection. The only thing that could make it better is if the eyes moved like the MCU suit.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/29/2024, 1:00 PM
@Nomis929 - yeah man, it's pretty perfect!
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/29/2024, 1:00 PM
@KennKathleen - Haha! Thanks!
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 4/29/2024, 1:02 PM
@PC04 - Yeah man, those moving eyes are great. I hope they keep them and explain it like that was the only part of Stark's tech that was simple enough for Peter to understand and be able to replicate
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/29/2024, 12:17 PM
Yyed5
Origame
Origame - 4/29/2024, 12:20 PM
Old news.

What should be discussed is why the change was made.

Spiderman being in the mcu was a very rushed start since they wanted him in civil war. To the point the costume was made before Holland was even involved.

But anyway, during development they got the people in for homecoming who wanted a brighter looking suit for that movie. Hence why civil war redesigned it with an all cgi suit and we got what we did in homecoming instead.
garu
garu - 4/29/2024, 12:20 PM
Back in the peak MCU days, how time flies!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/29/2024, 12:23 PM
Gaia and Echo would have ended that airport fight in 10 seconds
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/29/2024, 12:23 PM
@Matchesz - who dis?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2024, 12:40 PM
@Matchesz - haha. So true.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/29/2024, 12:24 PM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 4/29/2024, 12:27 PM
Without Black Panther n SM Civil War would have flopped. Caps first and only billion dollar movie 😂 CAP, IM, Thor, SM, DP all need cameos and nostalgia to be successful.. sad 😂
RedFury
RedFury - 4/29/2024, 12:35 PM
I think I actually like that a bit better than what we got. Though the black lines I feel are a little too thick, if they shaved them down a bit I'd be pretty happy with that look. Not to say I don't like what we got, I just think I like this better.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 12:38 PM
Favorite MCU Spidey suit?.

User Comment Image

Mine might still might be the Black and red one but if they stick with the one at the end of NWH , that might take the cake!!.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/29/2024, 12:45 PM
@TheVisionary25 - unpopular opinion but I love the iron spider suit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 12:48 PM
@Vigor - sadly , I’m not really a fan but to each their own

I like the more simple ones like the black & red , would include the Stark Suit in that too

I have to say I dig the Homemade one too.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/29/2024, 12:38 PM
Oh my god, my opinion is so [frick]ing split right now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 12:42 PM
I like it but it does seem padded to me , for lack of a better word…

Maybe they CG’ed over it to smooth it over and make it seem as skin tight as it would be , just spitballing.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/29/2024, 12:46 PM
I just imagine how toasty and moist that mask gets breathing into it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 12:47 PM
@IAmAHoot - User Comment Image
CLTMAN29
CLTMAN29 - 4/29/2024, 12:47 PM
Ive wondered for years the reason behind this. Spider-Man’s suit design was finalised before shooting and we know they made a practical suit for NWH so I’ve never understood why this weird placeholder was made that was never intended to be seen on screen.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/29/2024, 12:57 PM
I'll never understand why they made it CGI.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 1:00 PM
OT.:



@Doomsday8888 - That last Singr burn! 😵
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 1:04 PM
@DrReedRichards - seemed like a retort to this….

User Comment Image

And reminded me of this…

User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 1:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

No joke, I choked when I heard it. F#ckin' priceless and well-earned comeback!
KastaSMF
KastaSMF - 4/29/2024, 1:07 PM
Confirmed! John Cena was stunt double of Captain America😂
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 4/29/2024, 1:10 PM
If that was Peters suit he made himself, it looks fantastic. If it's supposed to be Stark made like in the finished movie, that suit looks trash.
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 4/29/2024, 1:11 PM
And They're Splitting Opinions


User Comment Image

Anyway...

Moving along..

