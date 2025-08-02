SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - Come Get Your First FULL Look At Tom Holland’s Amazing New Suit!

Following yesterday’s quick teaser video, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have shared our first full look at Tom Holland’s amazing new suit for Spider‑Man: Brand New Day!

The new suit seems to draw clear inspiration from his Spidey brethren Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who also sported suits with the raised webs and darker red and blue tones.

This latest costume strikes a balance between nostalgic homage and a fresh, grounded take on Spider‑Man’s classic aesthetic. The red hue is deeper and more matte-than-ever, while the navy blue sections carry a fine mesh texture reminiscent of Garfield’s second suit design. The raised black webbing—echoing the silhouetted lines of Maguire’s Raimi-era looks—is a clear stylistic callback. The spider emblem on the chest is bigger and more angular, merging the bold Raimi-style silhouette with sleek, modern design cues from Holland’s previous suits.

Perhaps most notably, this is the first time Holland’s Spider-Man is wearing a suit that appears entirely homemade. Gone are the high-tech enhancements from Tony Stark. In their place is a suit that reflects Peter Parker’s resilience and self-reliance, a fitting evolution for a character now fully on his own after the memory-wiping events of No Way Home. With no one remembering who Peter is, the grounded approach signals a thematic reset—one that fans have long anticipated.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026, as part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It marks the fourth Spider-Man solo film starring Tom Holland and the 38th overall MCU entry. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a screenplay by longtime Spider-Man scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It picks up after the multiversal chaos of the previous trilogy and positions Peter back as a street-level hero in New York City.

Filming began today in Glasgow, Scotland, which once again stands in for New York. Set photos have started surfacing online, so be on the lookout throughout the weekend for even more shots of Holland's new suit.

The upcoming film is set before and is expected to be relatively standalone in nature, although we'd also expect it set the stage for next December's mega blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday,

In addition to Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Impossible), the supporting cast consists of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Reginald the Vampire), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, The Whale), Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, David Makes Man), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, The Wolf of Wall Street), Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers, Spotlight), and Michael Mando (Better Call Saul, Spider-Man: Homecoming).

While plot details are still tightly guarded, the title Brand New Day is a nod to the 2008 comic book storyline that rebooted Peter Parker’s life following a major continuity reset.

That arc famously erased Peter’s marriage to Mary Jane and reintroduced him as a single, struggling hero with a fresh rogues’ gallery. While the film is not a direct adaptation, the parallels are clear: this is a Peter Parker rebuilding his life from scratch, and the new suit represents that rebirth as he tackles a whole new challenge with an all-new set of friends and foes.

Fan response to yesterday's teaser was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising it as Holland’s best look yet, so we'd imagine the full reveal also being received exceedingly well. From the raised webbing, the comic-accurate color palette, and the character-driven symbolism, it’s a look that bridges generations of Spider-Man storytelling.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.