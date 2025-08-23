PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 3 Adds DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Dafne Keen In Key Role

Ahead of the season 2 premiere of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, new casting details for season 3 (which is currently filming) have been revealed.

Dafne Keen, widely recognized for her role as X-23 in Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine, will portray Artemis, the goddess of the hunt. Artemis plays a central role in The Titan’s Curse, the third book in the series and the story that season 3 will adapt. She commands the Hunters of Artemis, an all-female group of immortal warriors, and her fate becomes deeply intertwined with the prophecy Percy and his friends must face.

Joining her is Saara Chaudry, known for the YouTube Originals series Lockdown, who has been cast as Zoë Nightshade, Artemis’ immortal lieutenant and one of the Hunters’ most important members.

Production on season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians wrapped in summer 2024, and work on season 3 is already underway. Disney is reportedly aiming to film seasons back-to-back to prevent the young cast from aging out of their roles too quickly.

In Rick Riordan’s original books, Percy starts The Lightning Thief at 12 years old, turns 13 before The Sea of Monsters, and reaches 15 during The Last Olympian, where he finally celebrates his 16th birthday near the end.

For comparison, Walker Scobell, who stars as Percy, was 13 when he filmed season 1 in 2022 and is now 16. If Disney+ chooses to adapt all five books, there’s a possibility Scobell could be in his 20s by the finale, unless the series continues filming at its current accelerated pace.

Season two of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on “The Sea of Monsters” - the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is set to premiere on December 10, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.