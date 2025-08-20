Nearly Three Years After DC Studios Launched, James Gunn Shares A Disappointing DCU Video Game Update

When DC Studios was publicly launched at the start of 2023, James Gunn and Peter Safran promised a shared DC Universe across film, television, animation, and video games.

The idea is that actors will play their characters across all those mediums. It's ambitious, but somewhat leaves the voiceover artists responsible for iconic performances in the DC Animated Universe and Arkham video games, for example, out in the cold.

Regardless, as we near three years since DC Studios was launched, we've yet to see any video game projects come to fruition. Those take much longer to develop than movies and TV shows, but nothing has been announced for the DCU.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke with Gynn and asked about the current status of DC Studios' ambitious video game plans (and, while it's not entirely negative, it sounds like we're in for a long wait).

"There's been some slight movement on different things," the filmmaker confirmed. "We have a couple of little DC games coming out. But we also have talked about – and in early stages of planning – some bigger things. One thing in particular I'm excited about, but it does take time. There's been some changes in Warner Bros. Games, and so we're dealing with new people."

The changes he's referring to are a huge restructuring at Warner Bros. Games, which led to Monolith and its Wonder Woman game being scrapped. Player First Games and Warner Bros. San Diego have also been shuttered.

During a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Gunn clarified what his role is at DC Studios:

"Peter Safran takes care of all the hard stuff. He is the guy that takes care of all the business aspects of everything. My job here is truly as a creative force. I write, I direct, and I deal with other writers and directors on their projects and help to usher them along the best I can. My time is limited so I can’t give as much time as I would like to say, James Watkins or Craig Gillespie or Chris Mundy working over on Lanterns. I make a lot of notes on cuts and notes on scripts and then just try to fit together what the overall plan is with all these characters."

While we're likely to get a DCU-set video game somewhere down the line, it sounds like anything like that is still a good few years away. Marvel Games, on the other hand, is still working on a slate of titles that includes games revolving around characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, and Spider-Man.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.