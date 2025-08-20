Nearly Three Years After DC Studios Launched, James Gunn Shares A Disappointing DCU Video Game Update

Nearly Three Years After DC Studios Launched, James Gunn Shares A Disappointing DCU Video Game Update

As we near the three-year mark since DC Studios was launched, many fans are wondering why the DCU video games we were promised haven't materialised. Well, James Gunn has now weighed in on what's happening.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2025 06:08 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

When DC Studios was publicly launched at the start of 2023, James Gunn and Peter Safran promised a shared DC Universe across film, television, animation, and video games. 

The idea is that actors will play their characters across all those mediums. It's ambitious, but somewhat leaves the voiceover artists responsible for iconic performances in the DC Animated Universe and Arkham video games, for example, out in the cold. 

Regardless, as we near three years since DC Studios was launched, we've yet to see any video game projects come to fruition. Those take much longer to develop than movies and TV shows, but nothing has been announced for the DCU. 

GamesRadar+ recently spoke with Gynn and asked about the current status of DC Studios' ambitious video game plans (and, while it's not entirely negative, it sounds like we're in for a long wait). 

"There's been some slight movement on different things," the filmmaker confirmed. "We have a couple of little DC games coming out. But we also have talked about – and in early stages of planning – some bigger things. One thing in particular I'm excited about, but it does take time. There's been some changes in Warner Bros. Games, and so we're dealing with new people."

The changes he's referring to are a huge restructuring at Warner Bros. Games, which led to Monolith and its Wonder Woman game being scrapped. Player First Games and Warner Bros. San Diego have also been shuttered. 

During a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Gunn clarified what his role is at DC Studios: 

"Peter Safran takes care of all the hard stuff. He is the guy that takes care of all the business aspects of everything. My job here is truly as a creative force.  I write, I direct, and I deal with other writers and directors on their projects and help to usher them along the best I can. My time is limited so I can’t give as much time as I would like to say, James Watkins or Craig Gillespie or Chris Mundy working over on Lanterns. I make a lot of notes on cuts and notes on scripts and then just try to fit together what the overall plan is with all these characters."

While we're likely to get a DCU-set video game somewhere down the line, it sounds like anything like that is still a good few years away. Marvel Games, on the other hand, is still working on a slate of titles that includes games revolving around characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, and Spider-Man. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

James Gunn Says The DCU Is Ruled By 3 Groups: Metahumans, The Government & Giant Firms Like Wayne Enterprises
Related:

James Gunn Says The DCU Is Ruled By 3 Groups: Metahumans, The Government & Giant Firms Like Wayne Enterprises
HENCHMEN: Zach Cregger's DC Script Confirmed To Feature Joker, Harley Quinn - And Possibly Batman
Recommended For You:

HENCHMEN: Zach Cregger's DC Script Confirmed To Feature Joker, Harley Quinn - And Possibly Batman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/20/2025, 6:56 AM
For [frick]s Sake James.

For [frick]s sake

For [frick]s sake

Shut the [frick] up

For [frick]s sake
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 7:02 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

User Comment Image
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 8/20/2025, 7:04 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - 😂
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/20/2025, 7:10 AM
@THEKENDOMAN @F4ntasticClunge - He's become what he hated.

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/20/2025, 6:57 AM
The video game industry has been on its knees lately. If its not a franchised online multiplayer good luck to all the developers.

2007 - 2013 were golden years.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/20/2025, 6:58 AM
@UnderBelly - 2015* thats when the Phanton Pain came out...one of the best.
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 8/20/2025, 7:04 AM
@UnderBelly - Nintendo:

User Comment Image
IKidYouNotMan
IKidYouNotMan - 8/20/2025, 7:08 AM
I knew this update was inevitable and thought Gunn was being naive when he said the games would synergise with the movies. It’s not 2005-2012 anymore, to make a game of the same calibre as what was considered AAA back it would take more than 5 years.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 8/20/2025, 7:15 AM
I genuinley resent the fact that this guy is in charge of DC

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder