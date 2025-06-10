CAPTAIN AMERICA: Actors Who Made It To The Final Four Alongside Chris Evans For THE FIRST AVENGER Revealed

Many actors were eyed to play Steve Rogers in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, but Scott Porter has now revealed who made it to the final four alongside the MCU's eventual Cap, Chris Evans.

By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2025 12:06 PM EST

While many actors were in contention for the role of Steve Rogers in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, it was ultimately Chris Evans who was chosen to play the MCU's Star-Spangled Avenger. 

If you were active on this site at the time, you'll likely recall that the news received a mixed response. Evans hadn't exactly been on a hot streak, and the majority seemingly couldn't imagine the actor going from playing the Human Torch to suiting up as Captain America. Needless to say, he proved all his doubters wrong. 

Friday Night Lights and Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live! and revealed that he made it to the final four in contention to lead Captain America: The First Avenger

"Who else can be Captain America than Chris Evans?" Porter acknowledged. "I was not mad at all, and I watched all the Avengers movies. I’m a huge nerd, and the man just crushed it."

Admitting losing the part felt like a "kick in the nuts," he added, "That was, like, a big, I’m bent over, sobbing, heaving. Yeah, it was bad. Because all these press outlets had put my head on Captain America's body, and I started to buy in. I was like, 'I can do this. Oh, no, no. Yeah, I can’t.'"

Porter later revealed that Mike Vogel (Cloverfield, Under the Dome) also came close to being cast. He's never really commented on missing out, but did address the rumours in 2010. "I don’t want to comment on it too much, keeping ‘em crossed [fingers]. We’ll see what happens. I’m very excited," Vogel said, adding that he was a "big fan" of the comics.

Also in the top four alongside Porter, Vogel, and Evans was Daredevil: Born Again star Wilson Bethel. Here's what he previously said about missing out on making his MCU debut with Captain America: The First Avenger:

"I mean that was both, probably the single most exciting time of my life and also the single most devastating when it didn’t happen. But, yeah, that was eight years ago now. They put me in the Cap suit and did everything. So, I screen tested it at Marvel with a number of other guys. They ended up releasing all the other guys. I was meeting with Joe Johnson to discuss the role and see storyboards. So, it was this insane period where during that time I kind of thought that maybe I was going to actually get the role. I actually screen tested again a second time a month later on my birthday."

"And then, I think it was like one or two days later that they made the announcement that Chris Evans got the part. So, to be perfectly honest, that was one of the hardest moments in my professional career. And it spun me out for a while to be honest with you. But I’m also a firm believer that things happen as they’re supposed to, and obviously, Chris did an incredible job in that role. And my life, while it hasn’t brought me to lead the Avengers, has been really rich and rewarding in other ways. So, I can’t spend too much time lamenting it. And honestly, just the fact that things have kind of come full circle in a way, and I still get to be a dude in a suit, is pretty exciting."

While it's no secret that Porter, Vogel, and Bethel came close to playing Captain America, the fact that they were in the final four is new news and an intriguing glimpse at what might have been. 

Jensen Ackles, Kellan Lutz, John Krasinski, and Wyatt Russell are just some of the other actors who were also vying for the part at the time, but Evans ultimately made Steve his own. His run started with Captain America: The First Avenger and ended with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. 

You can hear more from Porter in the player below.

HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/10/2025, 12:39 PM
"While it's no secret that Porter, Vogel, and Bernthal came close to playing Captain America"

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 12:41 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 6/10/2025, 12:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 6/10/2025, 12:43 PM
I thought the final four were Jensen Ackles, Kellan Lutz, John Krasinski, and Chris Evans. I guess I remember that wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 12:47 PM
@WruceBayne - I don’t remember Lutz but Jensen has said that he never auditioned for the role and even if they had considered him , he couldn’t because he was busy with Supernatural at the time.

Krasinski said he made it to the costume fitting but not beyond that
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/10/2025, 12:47 PM
@WruceBayne - that was the final 4 according to us retards on this site.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/10/2025, 12:51 PM
Ackles to me would've been good if they wanted to go more in line with the ULTIMATE Comics version of the character, otherwise I think the dude would've been great as Hawkeye if they never went with Renner.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/10/2025, 1:01 PM
The fact that there was a top four, but Marvel allowed Chris Evans to say no multiple times, is crazy. Did they really not fùck with them? Lol
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 6/10/2025, 1:08 PM
Can’t even picture Bethel in the roll after he rocked it as Bullseye. He just has this unhinged look to him. Of course that could just be me seeing him as Bullseye first before even hearing about it. Still, I remember how irritated I was when Evans was cast… I was wrong on that.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/10/2025, 1:09 PM
Evans is the best choice by far there with ackles in second. Krasinski would've been an awful pick, doesn't have the look of captain America at all
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 1:14 PM
I actually remember Feige saying something a bit different about Evans involvement at one point…

If I remember him correctly , Chris wasn’t involved in the audition or screen test process at all until they were towards the end of it which likely means out of the ones they considered & auditioned ,it seems like Porter , Vogel and Bethel were the ones they liked the best.

However , Feige still wasn’t completely sold on the finalists as Steve (which I get since I think they could play post Serum Steve well but unsure about pre) and one day he had a general meeting with Evans since they had worked on the FF films just to see what could be the best fit for him in the MCU potentially and it was in that meeting he felt that when talking to Evans that the latter could work as Steve Rogers so he asked him to audition & screen test which the latter did and the rest is history.

Anyway , it worked out for the best imo since Chris Evans truly embodied the character and it’s hard for me to see anyone else as atleast this version of Steve Rogers/Captain America!!.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/10/2025, 1:37 PM
My pick at the time was Alexander Skarsgård, coming off of Generation Kill (yes, a Swede playing Cap, sue me) but I really don't think they could have done better than Evans.

