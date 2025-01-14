Stanley Tucci Praises CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER But Admits One Aspect Of His Role Was "Disturbing"

Captain America: The First Avenger was an effective introduction for Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Three years later, Captain America: The Winter Soldier blew it out of the water and, for the most part, it's since overshadowed the 2011 blockbuster.

Cap's origin story is well worth revisiting, and the movie boasts an impressive cast which, alongside Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, includes Sebastian Stan, Hugo Weaving, Tommy Lee Jones, and Stanley Tucci.

The latter recently spoke to Variety and reflected positively on his brief stint in the MCU where he played the heroic Dr. Abraham Erskine, the man who created the Super Soldier Serum. He also serves as a mentor, of sorts, to the young Steve.

"Then you also have the fun big movies that you do. I loved 'Captain America: The First Avenger,' it was one of the greatest roles and jobs I’ve ever had," the Conclave star told the trade. "I was there for three weeks and had a wonderful time, and I also loved playing that character."

"I was cast as a 70-year-old man at the age of 50, so that was disturbing, but that’s all right; I was flattered and insulted at the same time," Tucci jokingly added. "You have to mix it up, as they say."

The actor got to revisit the role of Erskine in two episodes of Marvel Animation's What If...? but has yet to show up in another live-action project (something that's admittedly easier said than done seeing as his character died during World War II after being gunned down by one of the Red Skull's men).

One Captain America: The First Avenger star who is eager to reprise his MCU role is Neal McDonough. He played the cigar-chomping fan-favourite Howling Commando, Dum Dum Dugan and, at the end of 2023, told us the following:

"Well, we did the film, Captain America, then we did Agent Carter and then some shorts, video games, and all kinds of stuff. I hope…it’s hard, because for Dum Dum, I gained probably 40lbs of weight. I always say, I’d wake up at 4am and eat an entire chocolate cake. I’d eat and lift and eat and lift all day and grow that massive moustache. To get that big again, yes, I would enjoy that challenge, for sure. I loved playing Dum Dum," McDonough added. "He was very near and dear and very close to who I am in real life. So, you never know. I’d love to see it come back."

With 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, Captain America: The First Avenger was a hit in 2011, grossing over $370 million worldwide. Adjusted for inflation, that's upwards of $500 million by today's standards, not bad for a then B-List superhero!