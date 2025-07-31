CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Has Blunt Response When Asked About Possible MCU Return

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Has Blunt Response When Asked About Possible MCU Return

Captain America: Brave New World star Harrison Ford has been asked about possibly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing the MCU's Red Hulk, and his response? Well, it's very blunt...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2025 07:07 AM EST
Source: Variety

Harrison Ford made his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World, a Marvel Studios movie that likely underwent more extensive reshoots than any before it. 

We don't know how much President "Thunderbolt" Ross' role changed during those, but it seems The Leader and Serpent Society were the biggest victims of any additional photography. At least one alternate ending was considered for Red Hulk, as the world was supposed to believe he was dead following his battle with Captain America.

However, a post-credits scene would have shown him watching his daughter, Betty Ross, from afar. Instead, the former Commander-in-Chief was imprisoned inside The Raft after taking accountability for his actions. 

Variety recently spoke with Ford and asked if Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has "convinced you" to make an MCU return. To that, the legendary actor bluntly responded, "Nope." 

Convincing Ford to appear in Captain America: Brave New World was one thing, but getting him back as Red Hulk for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars might be another matter altogether. After all, his first MCU movie proved to be a disappointment, and he may not be eager to be involved with another potential disaster. 

Pushed on whether he'll ever retire from acting, Ford said, "No. That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts."

He later reflected on bidding farewell to one of his most iconic roles, Indiana Jones. Dial of Destiny also didn't receive a particularly warm response from critics or fans, but Ford clearly feels he achieved what he set out to do. 

"Well, I wanted to see him as an older man facing the consequences of the life that he had lived. But I couldn’t imagine that we were going to end up doing five of them. I didn’t expect success," he admitted. "In the movie business, you always go in wanting to be successful, but you don’t always expect to be."

"I did expect the first film would be wildly successful. I read it very quickly, one time. I’d been asked by George Lucas to go and meet Steven Spielberg, who I didn’t know, and he sent me a script to read. I thought it was great," Ford continued. "And then I went to meet Steven, we spent about an hour together and suddenly I had a job."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+. 

Kevin Feige Believes CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Underperformed Because It Didn't Feature Chris Evans
Related:

Kevin Feige Believes CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Underperformed Because It Didn't Feature Chris Evans
CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photo Reveals First Look At Isaiah Bradley's Cut Patriot Costume
Recommended For You:

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photo Reveals First Look At Isaiah Bradley's Cut Patriot Costume

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AnEye
AnEye - 7/31/2025, 7:17 AM
Wow…….what a waste.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/31/2025, 7:18 AM
Come on, who could imagine him actually wanting to come back and do all of THAT again LOL
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/31/2025, 7:18 AM
Unpopular opinion: He was always the wrong actor for the role.
Skestra
Skestra - 7/31/2025, 7:35 AM
@MuadDib - I always thought they should have asked Sam Elliot to play Thunderbolt Ross again. But Marvel getting Ford was a big win and a chance for them to upright the franchise.
Canyoublush
Canyoublush - 7/31/2025, 7:30 AM
So hang on… he’s saying he’s not returning whatsoever? I thought this would be the start of multiple appearances of Red hulk/Ross as part of the character’s evolution. We need a hulk vs Red hulk showdown!! Damn what a waste if he’s never coming back. 🤦🏿‍♂️
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/31/2025, 7:35 AM
And nothing of value was lost.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/31/2025, 7:36 AM
He went home with Betty and got treatment, end of story.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/31/2025, 7:42 AM
My issue with final Captain America VS Red Hulk fight. Everyone knew the Captain America couldn't beat the Red Hulk after getting his Ass Kicked, he bagged the Red Hulk not to kill him.

Used his daughter's name Betty to stop him. Marvel Studios Martha moment Batman VS Superman.

I still enjoy the movie and watched it 3 times on Disney Plus.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder