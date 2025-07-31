CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Harrison Ford Has Blunt Response When Asked About Possible MCU Return

Harrison Ford made his MCU debut in Captain America: Brave New World, a Marvel Studios movie that likely underwent more extensive reshoots than any before it.

We don't know how much President "Thunderbolt" Ross' role changed during those, but it seems The Leader and Serpent Society were the biggest victims of any additional photography. At least one alternate ending was considered for Red Hulk, as the world was supposed to believe he was dead following his battle with Captain America.

However, a post-credits scene would have shown him watching his daughter, Betty Ross, from afar. Instead, the former Commander-in-Chief was imprisoned inside The Raft after taking accountability for his actions.

Variety recently spoke with Ford and asked if Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has "convinced you" to make an MCU return. To that, the legendary actor bluntly responded, "Nope."

Convincing Ford to appear in Captain America: Brave New World was one thing, but getting him back as Red Hulk for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars might be another matter altogether. After all, his first MCU movie proved to be a disappointment, and he may not be eager to be involved with another potential disaster.

Pushed on whether he'll ever retire from acting, Ford said, "No. That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts."

He later reflected on bidding farewell to one of his most iconic roles, Indiana Jones. Dial of Destiny also didn't receive a particularly warm response from critics or fans, but Ford clearly feels he achieved what he set out to do.

"Well, I wanted to see him as an older man facing the consequences of the life that he had lived. But I couldn’t imagine that we were going to end up doing five of them. I didn’t expect success," he admitted. "In the movie business, you always go in wanting to be successful, but you don’t always expect to be."

"I did expect the first film would be wildly successful. I read it very quickly, one time. I’d been asked by George Lucas to go and meet Steven Spielberg, who I didn’t know, and he sent me a script to read. I thought it was great," Ford continued. "And then I went to meet Steven, we spent about an hour together and suddenly I had a job."

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World is now streaming on Disney+.