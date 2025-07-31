MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Star Alison Brie Suggests Live-Action Movie May Be Just As Campy As '80s Cartoon

Last year, we got word that Amazon MGM and Mattel's live-action Masters of the Universe reboot had added another major cast member, with Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) set to take on the role of the villainous Evil-Lyn.

As her name suggests, Evil-Lyn is a wicked and powerful sorceress who serves as Skeletor's second-in-command. Lyn was played by Meg Foster in the previous live-action movie, and was voiced by Game of Thrones alum Lena Headey in Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series, which added some new dimensions to the character.

Brie has some experience playing a cartoonishly evil villain thanks to her GLOW character's wrestling persona, Zoya "the Destroya."

While promoting her new horror movie, Together, during an interview with Collider, Brie was asked about the perception that this take on MOTU would be more serious in tone than the classic '80s animated series, and responded with the following.

“Who said it’s leaning a little more serious? I don’t think they know as much as they think they know. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Though he didn't actually use the word "serious," the person who suggested that this movie wouldn't be quite as "camp" as the '80s cartoon was Brie's costar, Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man).

"Look, what I will say is our version is quite different from the original animation, which we all agree was camp within its own right and worked so well for the time,” the actor said during a 2024 interview.

For what it's worth, website ForEternia.com has heard that the movie is definitely not as campy as the cartoon, but doesn't take itself too seriously either ("think Guardians of the Galaxy").

Masters of the Universe also stars Camila Medes as Teela, with Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Jared Leto will play the villainous Skeletor.

Meanwhile, Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops, and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

After numerous false starts, Netflix was all set to develop a feature take on the beloved animated series back in 2022, but we got word earlier this year that the latest attempt to get the project off the ground had also fallen by the wayside.

However, we'd later learn that Amazon/MGM Studios had acquired the movie, with Bumblebee director Travis Knight in talks to helm. Chris Butler rewrote the script from an initial draft by David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Previously, the Nee Brothers (The Lost City) were attached to direct.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.