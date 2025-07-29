SUPERMAN Has Now Officially Out-Grossed MAN OF STEEL At The Domestic Box Office

SUPERMAN Has Now Officially Out-Grossed MAN OF STEEL At The Domestic Box Office

James Gunn's Superman is now the highest-grossing solo Superman movie of all time at the domestic box office after officially passing Zack Snyder's Man of Steel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2025 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn's Superman is now the highest-grossing solo Superman movie of all time in North America after passing Zack Snyder's Man of Steel at the domestic box office.

The DCU reboot is now sitting at around $292 million, officially topping the $291+ million Man of Steel took in over the course of its entire full domestic run (if you want to factor inflation in, $291 million back in 2013 would equal around $407 million today).

As we know, Superman has not been flying quite as high overseas, and still has a long road ahead if it hopes to catch Snyder's movie globally. Superman recently passed the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office after 18 days in theaters. Can it reach Man of Steel's $670 million?

If Superman keeps packing theaters in NA, some analysts believe it could ultimately make up for its international performance, but Forbes feels it's highly unlikely.

"We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are," Gunn recently said of the movie's BO performance. "So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it’s really performing well. Brazil and the U.K."

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places," he went on. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming."

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 10:21 AM
DONT TELL JOSH!!
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 10:26 AM
@ferf - in all seriousness, I'll never forget the absolute disappointment I felt in 2013 after seeing what had to be the worst take on this character ever produced. When watching Peacemaker all I could think was "wow... this is a great take on this universe and I wish we could see more".

Flash forward to now and I can't believe I got my wish
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/29/2025, 10:32 AM
@ferf - that's literally how I felt last week when I saw superman 😫 terrible film
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 10:35 AM
@ferf - I remember being disappointed with Man of Steel's overall gross of $670M.

Come back Man of Steel. All is forgiven.

...well all except for the Pa Kent stuff.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 10:52 AM
@ObserverIO - ... and snapping necks.
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 10:52 AM
@F4ntasticClunge - That's funny, I've watched FF entirely trough low res clips on tik tok, and boy am I glad I saved my money!
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/29/2025, 11:11 AM
@ferf - oh man I feel for you. I watched superman in HD in the cinema and im pissed I wasted mine 😮‍💨
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 7/29/2025, 11:13 AM
@ferf - so you saw clips without context. That's exactly how movies should be seen. Both superman and FF were really good movies. Seen both twice now.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 11:17 AM
@ferf - That's doing yourself a great disservice. Galactus should be seen on the big screen. You're missing out.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 11:18 AM
@lazlodaytona - Yeah ... although Superman II. He did kinda kill Zod there too. I dunno. I don't like it but I can maybe forgive it.
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 11:18 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - how dare you see two things in active in competition what are you some kind of normal person?

In 1998 i only saw Armageddon because comets are woke and asteroids are my kind of rock
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 11:21 AM
@ObserverIO - you mean he wasn't 3 inches high like he was on my phone screen?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/29/2025, 10:22 AM
User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2025, 10:25 AM
Zack Snyder been Cancelled in Hollywood and Fired at Netflix. No more Snyder movies are coming.

User Comment Image
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 10:27 AM
@AllsGood - YAY
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/29/2025, 10:31 AM
@AllsGood - Rebel Moon was as terrible as Sucker Punch and the fact that he got hundreds of millions to make two of those messes is offensive to the very concept of money
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2025, 10:31 AM
@AllsGood - he's making that mma movie.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/29/2025, 10:31 AM
@AllsGood - False

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas TV series in production

Planet of the Dead in Pre Production

Untitled LAPD Movie in Pre Production

Brawler in Production

The Fountainhead in Development
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2025, 10:35 AM
@Nonameforme - Been Cancelled since his two huge Rebel Moon failures.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2025, 10:39 AM
@KaptainKhaos - After his Huge Rebel Moon Flops. Nothing even been even started at Netflix.

User Comment Image
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/29/2025, 10:44 AM
@KaptainKhaos -

He’s a TV Director now
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 10:53 AM
@Bucky74 - I loved Sucker Punch. To this day I have no idea what it's about. But, still love it!
dracula
dracula - 7/29/2025, 10:53 AM
@KaptainKhaos - Zack snyder confirmed army of the dead franchises was cancelled last year, the anime was in production then stopped.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2025, 11:13 AM
@AllsGood - The Rebel Moon films actually did very well for Netflix, regardless of poor reviews.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/29/2025, 11:16 AM
@Elle79 -


It did so well there are no more sequels.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/29/2025, 11:18 AM
@AllsGood - Zack Snyder is going to be just fine. He'll go on making movies, but won't have the carte blanche that Netflix had given him, which is a good thing. He's a solid director with a unique and ambitious style, but definitely needs strong people around him to keep him on target. He tends to want to do it all himself, and it sometimes trips him up. Give him a good screenwriter and Director of Photography - and remind him that not everything needs to be Joseph Campbell.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/29/2025, 11:24 AM
@Patient2670 - Let me know when Hack Snyder starts ANYTHING anywhere. I know he will be the first to tell the World.

User Comment Image
rkshuttleworth
rkshuttleworth - 7/29/2025, 11:24 AM
@Mongrol - According to your sources? Lol
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/29/2025, 10:25 AM
Gross.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 10:26 AM
It's doing great stateside. For those who think that matters at all.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/29/2025, 10:26 AM
Somebody adjust Wilding’s head for inflation.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 10:53 AM
@Lisa89 - ...rude
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/29/2025, 11:04 AM
@lazlodaytona - 😂🤣😂
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 11:11 AM
@Lisa89 - tho funny!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/29/2025, 10:27 AM
There's going to be a lot of screaming monkeys programmed to be mad about this
RogerWilco
RogerWilco - 7/29/2025, 10:37 AM
@KaptainKhaos - User Comment Image
amesjazz
amesjazz - 7/29/2025, 10:27 AM
Good for Superman. Now just imagine how well it would've done if it was good!
ferf
ferf - 7/29/2025, 10:29 AM
@amesjazz - lol that's cold
amesjazz
amesjazz - 7/29/2025, 10:56 AM
@ferf - I really tried to like it. Saw it twice cuz I want to support the genre but I thought it was pretty bad. Actually enjoyed F4 more which is wild to me.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/29/2025, 11:20 AM
@amesjazz - and you got on a Superman thread to do what, b1tch? Is it therapeutic? Make you feel strong? 😉
