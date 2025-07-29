SUPERMAN Has Now Officially Out-Grossed MAN OF STEEL At The Domestic Box Office

James Gunn's Superman is now the highest-grossing solo Superman movie of all time in North America after passing Zack Snyder's Man of Steel at the domestic box office.

The DCU reboot is now sitting at around $292 million, officially topping the $291+ million Man of Steel took in over the course of its entire full domestic run (if you want to factor inflation in, $291 million back in 2013 would equal around $407 million today).

As we know, Superman has not been flying quite as high overseas, and still has a long road ahead if it hopes to catch Snyder's movie globally. Superman recently passed the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office after 18 days in theaters. Can it reach Man of Steel's $670 million?

If Superman keeps packing theaters in NA, some analysts believe it could ultimately make up for its international performance, but Forbes feels it's highly unlikely.

"We’re definitely performing better domestically than we are internationally, but internationally is also rising and having really good weekday numbers in the same way we are," Gunn recently said of the movie's BO performance. "So obviously the word of mouth is very positive both here and everywhere else. Which is the thing that we needed to do the most. At the same time, there are certain countries in which it’s really performing well. Brazil and the U.K."

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places," he went on. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow. But again, for us, everything’s been a total win. Having the movie come out and be something that has been embraced by people everywhere — this is just the seed of the tree that Peter and I have been watering for the past three years. So to be able to have it start off so positively has been incredibly overwhelming."

Are you seeing Metamorpho in action this weekend? 💫 #Superman is NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get tickets today: link in bio. pic.twitter.com/txB2ecHkg4 — Superman (@Superman) July 27, 2025

Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

The cast also Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."