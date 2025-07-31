RED SONJA Star Matilda Lutz Dons Classic Chain-Mail Bikini In New BTS Photo And Featurette

RED SONJA Star Matilda Lutz Dons Classic Chain-Mail Bikini In New BTS Photo And Featurette

Though she is not expected to wear it for long in the movie, Red Sonja star Matilda Lutz dons the She-Devil with a Sword's classic chain-mail bikini for a new behind-the-scenes photo...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2025 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Red Sonja
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

On the heels of the recent teaser trailer, IGN has shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Red Sonja reboot, and it highlights some action-packed new footage of the She-Devil with a Sword laying waste to her enemies.

In addition, the movie's official Instagram page has posted some new stills and a BTS photo of star Matilda Lutz wearing Sonja's iconic (not to mention infamous) chain-mail bikini.

The trailer actually shows the bikini right at the end - but not with Lutz in it! We assume Sonja will wear the two-piece armor for a few brief scenes as she competes as a gladiator at the behest of the villainous Draygan before returning to her (slightly) less revealing and more practical costume.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Draygan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

RED SONJA Trailer: The She-Devil With A Sword Returns For Revenge In Bloody First Footage
Related:

RED SONJA Trailer: The She-Devil With A Sword Returns For Revenge In Bloody First Footage
RED SONJA First Official Look Revealed As Reboot Finally Finds U.S Distributor
Recommended For You:

RED SONJA First Official Look Revealed As Reboot Finally Finds U.S Distributor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/31/2025, 4:03 PM
User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/31/2025, 4:07 PM
A lap dance with her wearing that would be painful but worth it
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/31/2025, 4:07 PM
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2025, 4:08 PM
Schlock. But can it be "good schlock" is the question...
EpicMan
EpicMan - 7/31/2025, 4:15 PM
I will never understand why that's the female figure Hollywood has settled on as being able to "Kick Ass" Like in why in the world is a 5'2, 115 LB Woman with zero muscle mass the go to female hero. Gal, Zoe, all these actresses with zero weight and muscle. Im sorry but why cant we get actresses that should be 145 - 160lb, 5'8, muscle mommy with thighs the size of tree trunks to be our super hero barbarian types.
TK420
TK420 - 7/31/2025, 4:30 PM
@EpicMan - Wouldn't matter. She'd be no more believable than any other chick.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2025, 4:32 PM
@EpicMan - The alphabet people? I know what people usually mean when they say that, but if that's what you mean, then I can assure you they are on board.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/31/2025, 4:42 PM
@EpicMan - height don’t is important pedro is 1 foot short to reed in comics
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/31/2025, 5:03 PM
@EpicMan - Back in the day, if you wanted a meathead you hired a wrestler but you'd loose the acting chops, with the roids we got these days its more accepted for actor's to bum up their physique for a couple months so filmmakers get the muscle without losing the acting. We aren't there yet for actresses so they get a pass, if you want a muscle mommy you hire the wrestler.
EpicMan
EpicMan - 7/31/2025, 4:19 PM
Look at Brooke Ence... Thats the body type we should be demanding.... How do I get the alphabet people on board with with this demand.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/31/2025, 4:54 PM
@EpicMan - Ence? Dunno, bro. She's is all juiced up -- masculine looking. I prefer a natty. But not natty like Lutz, who is on a low-fat, vegan-type diet -- she has no muscle mass whatsoever.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2025, 4:28 PM
Seeing that BTS , it atleast shows that they went as all out as they could even with their more limited budget I’m assuming.

Honestly , the movie looks alright to me but we’ll see.

Also not familiar with Matilda Lutz as an actress but she’s certainly gorgeous!!.
marvel72
marvel72 - 7/31/2025, 4:36 PM
I will watch when it hits a streaming service, not worth seeing at the cinema unless it gets stellar reviews.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2025, 4:54 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder