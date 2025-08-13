RED SONJA: The First Reviews For Fantasy Reboot Starring Matilda Lutz Are In

The first reviews for Millennium Media's Red Sonja reboot starring Revenge actress Matilda Lutz have landed, and you might be surprised by the critical response...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 13, 2025 10:08 AM EST
The review embargo for Millennium Media's Red Sonja reboot has lifted, and - somewhat surprisingly - the movie has received a more positive response from critics than you might have expected following the reaction to the recent trailer.

Though only a few reviews have been added to Rotten Tomatoes so far (a score has yet to be generated), most of them are positive - although even the outlets that gave the movie a "fresh" rating do point out a few problems with the low-budget sword and sorcery adventure.

Star Matilda Lutz (Revenge) comes in for high praise for her performance as the She Devil with a Sword, but the movie is said to be let down by a clunky script and lacklustre production values - impressive practical creature FX aside.

Have a read through the reviews at the links below, and check out some new stills via the Red Sonja Instagram page.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Draygan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

