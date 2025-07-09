RED SONJA Trailer: The She-Devil With A Sword Returns For Revenge In Bloody First Footage

We had almost given up hope of ever seeing this movie, but the Red Sonja reboot from Millennium Films recently found a US distributor, and the first trailer is now online...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 09, 2025 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Red Sonja

It had been so long since we had any updates on the Red Sonja reboot that a lot of fans had given up hope of ever seeing the movie, but we got word that the project had found a US distributor in Samuel Goldwyn Films back in March, and the first official trailer has now been released (via EW).

The teaser finds the She-Devil with a Sword (Revenge star Matilda Lutz) captured by the ruthless Dragan (Robert Sheehan) and forced to fight in a gladiatorial-style arena. Sonja manages to escape, and joins forces with a group of fellow warriors to seek vengeance against Dragan and his wife, Dark Annisia (Wallis Day).

There's plenty of bloody action, some fantastical creatures (brought to life with surprisingly decent CGI), and Sonja's infamous chain-mail bikini even makes an appearance - though not with her in it!

Check out the trailer below along with a new poster.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/9/2025, 7:10 PM
It’s finally here. Looks dope. I’m there.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/9/2025, 7:13 PM
This trailer just filled Wildings spankbank for the next month.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/9/2025, 7:16 PM
Needs more synger
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/9/2025, 7:16 PM
User Comment Image

It's giving me Xena Warrior Princess vibes. That's a very good thing.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/9/2025, 7:16 PM
Can’t freaking wait for this!!!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/9/2025, 7:16 PM
Looks as generic and bland as that 2011 Momoa Conan remake
AlanWarlock
AlanWarlock - 7/9/2025, 7:30 PM
This looks an awful lot like stuff that winds up going straight to streaming, and not on the popular streaming sites.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 7/9/2025, 7:31 PM
What the hell is this? Red Sonja is supposed to be a big, muscular bad ass warrior.

Who is this little girl playing that role?

She would get slaughtered with ease.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/9/2025, 7:35 PM
Seems like a really stupid idea to release a new trailer today when Superman is dominating all the headlines at the moment.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/9/2025, 7:42 PM
@lazlodaytona - There is a counter argument that some may get fed up and/or want to avoid all the Superman stuff and sexy kick ass chick fills a need...

...but yeh, I wouldn't wanna try pushing out promo stuff for any future action movie the month JW, SM and FF are all dropping.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/9/2025, 7:42 PM
@lazlodaytona - Yeah. Who would want a new CBM trailer ready for theaters just before one of the biggest CBMs of the year hits theaters? That’s crazy!
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/9/2025, 7:47 PM
I’m just here to draw attention the the baboon with giant knockers, or whatever tf that was.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/9/2025, 7:49 PM
Well that just looks horrendous.

