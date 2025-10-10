WONDER MAN: First Teaser Trailer For Next MCU Spotlight Series Confirms Meta Storyline Theory

Though we may still get a full trailer tomorrow during NYCC, Marvel Studios has now released a new teaser for the next Disney+ Spotlight series, Wonder Man...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Marvel Studios has released the first teaser for Wonder Man, which will now premiere in January 2026 after being pushed from its original December 2025 date.

This is very much just a teaser, however, so there's a good chance we will also get a full trailer for the next Disney+ Spotlight series during Marvel's NYCC panel tomorrow.

The promo mostly highlights footage from the classic Wonder Man TV series(?), with director Von Kovak (who you may recognize from James Gunn's Superman) discussing his approach to a modern-day reboot. When the interviewer asks if he has given any thought to casting, we cut to Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) watching with great interest.

"It's one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of at the studio. I'll start there," Marvel's head of TV and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells EW. "It's very different than anything the studio's produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it's a story about Hollywood. And it's a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it's a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to. I certainly could on a very deep level."

Wonder Man has already drawn comparisons to Apple TV+ satire The Studio.

"It's funny you should say that," Winderbaum adds when asked if the series influenced Wonder Man at all. "We all, obviously, are obsessed with that show. Sometimes it cuts a little close to the bone, but it's so funny and so great. [Wonder Man] is very different than The Studio, actually. It's different tonally. It's very sincere and it's very focused on acting as a craft. The Studio is really more about the big Hollywood system and the machine and the craziness that ensues. This is really a very intimate portrait of one actor trying to live his dreams while the world and the need to make money intervenes."

Check out the teaser below, and keep an eye out for some MCU Easter eggs.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board in an undisclosed role. We have heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox have been enlisted for cameos, but only Harris has been confirmed (he'll play Simon's agent Neal Saroyan).

Stella Meghie (The Photograph) had been tapped to direct multiple episodes. Destin Daniel Cretton - who we now know will also helm Spider-Man: Brand New Day - will reportedly direct the first two episodes and is on board as a writer along with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 30 Rock, and Community scribe Andrew Guest, who will also serve as showrunner.

