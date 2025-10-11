WONDER MAN Trailer Sees Simon Williams Tackle Superhero Fatigue And The Role Of A Lifetime

The first trailer and poster for Wonder Man have been released following Marvel Television's New York Comic Con panel, and it finds actor Simon Williams out to make a name for himself as the new "Wonder Man."

The classic superhero movie is being rebooted in the MCU, but in Marvel Studios' most meta move yet, "Wonder Man" will have to contend with a truly terrifying foe: superhero fatigue!

In this sneak peek, Simon is determined to find his big break as Wonder Man and appears to be good friends with fellow actor Trevor Slattery. He'll have to go method to get into character, though, and while it's only hinted at here, we'd bet on that leading to him eventually becoming a legit superhero.

Interestingly, the movie's director is called Von Korvac, which is almost certainly a nod to the villainous Michael Korvac, a classic Avengers villain. In the year 2977, he betrayed humanity by allying with the Badoon. His reward? Being transformed into a cyborg.

It's also been confirmed today that Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+ on January 27 at 6pm PT, with a total of eight episodes on the way.

"It's one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of at the studio," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I'll start there. It's very different than anything the studio's produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it's a story about Hollywood."

"And it's a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it's a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to," he continued. "I certainly could on a very deep level."

Praising Wonder Man's creative team, Winderbaum added, "Yeah. Andrew Guest and I worked on Hawkeye. He's been around and really is an amazing writer, amazing craftsman, really understands the industry, and was really able to dig into these characters"

"And Destin [Daniel Cretton], obviously amazing filmmaker, he worked on Shang-Chi with us, but it really hues closer to his more independent films, Short Term 12 and that kind of genre. They've crafted something that is really deep and wonderful and moving at times. I don't wanna spoil anything, but it's very sincere. It's very earnest. It's not cynical."

Check out the Wonder Man trailer and poster below.