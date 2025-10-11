WONDER MAN Trailer Sees Simon Williams Tackle Superhero Fatigue And The Role Of A Lifetime

WONDER MAN Trailer Sees Simon Williams Tackle Superhero Fatigue And The Role Of A Lifetime

Marvel Television has released the first trailer for Wonder Man, and it finds actor Simon Williams going method to take on the role of a lifetime. Can he possibly defeat superhero fatigue, though?

By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2025 02:10 PM EST
The first trailer and poster for Wonder Man have been released following Marvel Television's New York Comic Con panel, and it finds actor Simon Williams out to make a name for himself as the new "Wonder Man." 

The classic superhero movie is being rebooted in the MCU, but in Marvel Studios' most meta move yet, "Wonder Man" will have to contend with a truly terrifying foe: superhero fatigue! 

In this sneak peek, Simon is determined to find his big break as Wonder Man and appears to be good friends with fellow actor Trevor Slattery. He'll have to go method to get into character, though, and while it's only hinted at here, we'd bet on that leading to him eventually becoming a legit superhero. 

Interestingly, the movie's director is called Von Korvac, which is almost certainly a nod to the villainous Michael Korvac, a classic Avengers villain. In the year 2977, he betrayed humanity by allying with the Badoon. His reward? Being transformed into a cyborg. 

It's also been confirmed today that Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+ on January 27 at 6pm PT, with a total of eight episodes on the way.

"It's one of my favorite things I've ever been a part of at the studio," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I'll start there. It's very different than anything the studio's produced. In terms of how meta it is, without getting into details, it is a show that takes place within the MCU, but it's a story about Hollywood."

"And it's a story about not just Hollywood, I would say it's a story about acting and the journey of an actor in Hollywood, of having to balance being an artist with making money and very grounded ideas that anyone who came up in Hollywood or in the arts in general can relate to," he continued. "I certainly could on a very deep level."

Praising Wonder Man's creative team, Winderbaum added, "Yeah. Andrew Guest and I worked on Hawkeye. He's been around and really is an amazing writer, amazing craftsman, really understands the industry, and was really able to dig into these characters"

"And Destin [Daniel Cretton], obviously amazing filmmaker, he worked on Shang-Chi with us, but it really hues closer to his more independent films, Short Term 12 and that kind of genre. They've crafted something that is really deep and wonderful and moving at times. I don't wanna spoil anything, but it's very sincere. It's very earnest. It's not cynical."

Check out the Wonder Man trailer and poster below. 

Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 10/11/2025, 2:44 PM
Looks interesting. Finally a new marvel tv show that picks my interest.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2025, 2:44 PM
Well ..a cómic book series where América Is not portrayed as a white nazi nation ...im in BABY ..JULIAN IS TRALALERO WORLD
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/11/2025, 2:47 PM
Just what we need to shake things up, MCU "humour" without actual humour or action, my favourite type superhero content.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2025, 2:54 PM
@HashTagSwagg - you Never read Justice League Internacional or Howard the duck
Rpendo
Rpendo - 10/11/2025, 3:10 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Don’t watch it, then.

Problem solved.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/11/2025, 3:17 PM
@Rpendo - I don't intend to. I gave the trailer a shot and it failed.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2025, 3:27 PM
@Rpendo - he Will
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/11/2025, 2:48 PM
Leo reference in the Mcu.
ShellHead
ShellHead - 10/11/2025, 2:59 PM
To me this show is evidence that they are listening to criticism. I think it will explore directly why superhero movies are loved and hated by our culture. Should be really cool.

And I'm interested in whether this ends with him actually having super powers
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/11/2025, 3:00 PM
feels like i just watched a trailer for she-hulk without the CGI
xKingLobox
xKingLobox - 10/11/2025, 3:05 PM
This will be another forgetful dud...with likely a twist at the end. Too little too late.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 10/11/2025, 3:08 PM
I'm in--all the haters and naysayers be damned. Let it cook, don't jump to conclusions, and most importantly...
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/11/2025, 3:24 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - it’s crazy how much young Peter Weller looks like Austin Butler
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 10/11/2025, 3:08 PM
RIP Diane Keaton.

FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 10/11/2025, 3:29 PM
@LukeCage2155 - ….Wait, WHAT?
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 10/11/2025, 3:41 PM
@FlixMentallo21 - Yes.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 10/11/2025, 3:14 PM
This is the tone I was hoping for. I'm in.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/11/2025, 3:20 PM
My dear old grandmother used to tell me "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all".
And I used to say "Stick it up your [foo foo] you Baba Yaga-looking bitch!"
But I've since mellowed and have found her words to contain a kernel of wisdom.

So I ain't saying jackshit about this mother[frick]er. Do I think it's painfully, disposably mid, it's themes unintentionally ironic? You'll never know.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/11/2025, 3:28 PM
@ObserverIO - god i hated that hag so much man
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/11/2025, 3:31 PM
@ObserverIO - i remember my grandmother saying to me "I don't care what they tell you in school, Cleopatra was black"
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/11/2025, 3:25 PM
Can't wait to see these comments. Question: Are you going to complain about the black lead when the story specifically calls out people who complain about black leads? I guess we'll find out.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 10/11/2025, 3:28 PM
I knew nothing about Wonder Man and thought it would be another superhero show.

Well, after watching the trailer and that not being the case, I am even less interested in it and will likely pass on watching it lol
SirReginald
SirReginald - 10/11/2025, 3:33 PM
Nyeaaah, nyoooo, [frick] off
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/11/2025, 3:40 PM
WTF is this show even about?

Has anyone actually read a book with Wonderman in it? Hes super powerful. He has a deep, interconnected history with Vision. It doesn't even look like hes got powers.

I mean, you have Zemo in the MCU. Why not use him? If you wanted to introduce Wonder Man, you could have used him to get Visions emotions back by retconning Visions origin. In the comics, White Vision got brain patterns again even though his original ones came from Simon.

Drive me crazy. I was a huge West Coast Avengers fan. The guy dates Wanda. He has a rich history and these idiots make a total joke out it.
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 10/11/2025, 3:40 PM
Is he going to have super powers of any kind? Surprised they didn’t allude to that in the trailer. A marvel show about superhero fatigue is clever I will grant them that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2025, 3:45 PM
Nice , decent trailer imo!!.

I’m liking the meta angle tbh and given we have seen glimpses of Simon getting his powers , I wouldn’t be surprised there’s something shady going on behind the production.

Also the directors name is Von Kovaks, not Korvac.

Anyway , looking forward to this!!.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 10/11/2025, 3:48 PM
