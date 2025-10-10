DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 WILL Connect To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY; [SPOILER] Confirmed To Return

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum has revealed that the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will connect to Spider-Man: Brand New Day in some capacity...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Marvel Comics fans have been waiting to see Daredevil and Spider-Man team-up/face-off (we did see Peter Parker and Matt Murdock share the screen in No Way Home, but that's not exactly the same) for many years, and while Tom Holland's wall-crawler swinging on to the small screen remains highly unlikely, we now have confirmation that the second season of Daredevil: Born Again will connect to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Though he didn't share many details, Marvel's Brand Winderbaum revealed that he has been in contact with the Brand New Day team to ensure that there is "coherence" between both projects during an interview with EW.

"We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there's coherence there. We don't want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important. We're in a shared universe together, but I would say just the Daredevil comic books, the Punisher comic books depicted a certain tone and an idea of New York in a different way than Spider-Man's, but they both exist in the same universe. It's similar. Everything lines up and the impacts are felt, but we're able to tell different stories."

So, can we at least expect a Spidey mention in Born Again season 2? Maybe a subplot that will be expanded upon in Brand New Day? Remember, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle will have a significant role in both projects, so this connectivity may not involve Peter Parker, specifically.

Elden Henson recently claimed that he would not be back for season 2 (Foggy Nelson was pretty definitively killed off in the S1 premiere, after all), but Winderbaum has now confirmed that he will appear in some capacity.

"I actually haven't seen the quote," he said when asked about the actor's denial. "But I can tell you he is in season 2. People don't know what they're allowed to say and what they're not allowed to say, also. Do I play it coy? Do I be honest? It's always a dance."

Though there's a chance this confirms fan theories that Foggy is actually alive, we'd say the character is more likely to return for flashbacks.

What do you make of Winderbaum's comments? Be sure to let us know in the usual place.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

