VISION QUEST Officially Casts Tommy Maximoff; DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Premiere Month Revealed

Marvel Television has shared new character and casting details for Vision Quest, along with the show's official logo. We also have some minor Daredevil: Born Again updates straight from New York Comic Con.

By JoshWilding - Oct 11, 2025 03:10 PM EST
Marvel Television brought Vision Quest to New York Comic Con today, and it's finally been confirmed that Ruaridh Mollica has been cast as the MCU's Tommy Maximoff.

The twin brother of Agatha All Along's Tommy Maximoff/Wiccan, the character is another Young Avenger and, like his uncle, Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, has superspeed. Hence his codename, "Speed."

It was also revealed that Ultron, F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S. (played by returning Agent Carter star James D'Arcy) and DUM-E will appear in human form. Marvel Studios later confirmed that Vision Quest will conclude the trilogy that started with WandaVision

A teaser trailer was shown to attendees, revealing shots of those characters and a first look at Tommy. It may or may not leak online, but it hasn't been officially released as we write this. The only sneak peek that has been released is Wonder Man. You can watch that here.

Making a surprise appearance, Paul Bettany told attendees, "[The Hex] Vision gave [White] Vision all of his memories, including the memories from the Hex, but White Vision is having difficulty connecting to them. White Vision’s journey is his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was."

Check out the official logo for Vision Quest in the X post below. 

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was also highlighted in the Big Apple today, with it now confirmed to hit Disney+ next March. A trailer was shown, but only featured some quick snippets of footage from the series, including Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones (seemingly battling the Man Without Fear), Elden Henson as the returning Foggy Nelson, and Mayor Wilson Fisk in a boxing ring.

Discussing the series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum said, "Jessica Jones is a great series. That first season with Purple Man I put up there with our best television Marvels ever done, and Krysten really embodies that character. We liked the way Frank Castle played in the first season [of Daredevil: Born Again season 1]."

"Characters can come into his orbit from the greater universe," he continued. "The first and best idea was to bring Krysten back and to have her be part of this resistance that Matt is trying to build in the midst of a lot of obstacles in duress in Fisk's New York."

Fans had hoped that Mike Colter's return as Luke Cage might be announced at New York Comic Con today, but no dice. If it is happening, then it may be saved as a surprise for when Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is streaming on Disney+. 

Luigi
Luigi - 10/11/2025, 3:32 PM
I was definitely burnt out of Disney+ Marvel shows so I've been sleeping on Born Again but I'm finally watching it now. Sooooo [frick]ing good. I have 2 episodes left but it's the best TV I've seen in a long time
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 10/11/2025, 3:33 PM
@Luigi - I was overall happy with it yeah. They can do much better and I hope they do in season 2.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 10/11/2025, 3:34 PM
I'm at NYCC right now I missed the day to reserve panels 😕

I'm debating whether I should spend 400 on an Adam Hughes or Terry Dodson piece of art
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/11/2025, 3:53 PM
Sweet!!.

I’m glad they aren’t playing up the mystery of Ruadrih’s character being Tommy or not and have just confirmed it which is good.

Also so glad that James D Arcy is back , really liked him as Jarvis in Agent Carter!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to Vision Quest and DD:BA S2.

