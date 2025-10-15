VISIONQUEST Showrunner Teases WANDAVISION Connections; Paul Bettany On The "Psychopath" In White Vision's Mind

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has confirmed that the series will directly connect to WandaVision, while star Paul Bettany discusses the dark side of White Vision's persona...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Vision

The first trailer for Marvel Television's VisionQuest premiered during NYCC over the weekend, and while it hasn't been released online (and still hasn't leaked), we did learn a few intriguing new details about the series during the panel.

Along with confirmation that Ruaridh Mollica's "Tucker" will be the vessel for Tommy Maximoff, aka Speed, it was announced that Iron Man’s robot assistants, DUM-E and U, will be a part of the show.

We also got confirmation that VisionQuest is being marketed as the final part of a trilogy that began with WandaVision and continued in Agatha All Along, and showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that the upcoming series will "directly" connect to Marvel's first ever Disney+ series while speaking to Phase Hero.

“WandaVision is one of my most favorite things ever, watched it 3 times. So it has to be as good. It ties in directly to WandaVision.”

There's been a lot of speculation that Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will make her return to the MCU in VisionQuest, and Matalas' comments might just support the theory.

In a separate interview with Collider, star Paul Bettany revealed that the show will take us inside Vision's "cluttered" mind.

“One of the things that’s fun about that is that we finally get to see what it’s like inside Vision’s mind, and it’s more cluttered than you would think. He’s clearly been saving and copying and pasting [the AIs] to keep them alive inside his head. One of them, of course, has to be kept behind a pretty impressive firewall because he’s a psychopath. But he’s a clever one.”

This "psychopath" is almost certainly James Spader's Ultron - who has been confirmed to appear in both human and robot form - but the Age of Ultron villain is far from the only AI character that'll factor into the story.

Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, 12 Monkeys, The Rig) recently joined the cast as a human version of E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). This tech was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) before being passed on to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) following Iron Man's demise in Avengers: Endgame.

Kerry Condon was rumored to appear as F.R.I.D.A.Y. in human form, but we recently learned that Picard's Orla Brady will actually play the role. James D'Arcy will also be back as Edwin Jarvis in some capacity.

T’nia Miller (Foundation, The Fall of the House of Usher, La Fortuna) is set to play the Bride of Ultron, Jocasta, who is described as "cunning, powerful and driven by revenge."

Finally, Marvel's head of TV and animation, Brad Winderbaum, has prompted speculation that we may see some kind of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. revival, possibly even in VisionQuest.

"Oh, yeah," Winderbaum said when asked if he was a fan of the defunct series. "In fact, I just did a rewatch last year, all seven seasons, and that show really holds up. There's moments in that series where they hit their stride and there'll be a string of, like, five, six episodes that are incredible. I love that cast."

Possibly a bit of a stretch, but many seem to feel that it would be too big of a coincidence if Winderbaum just randomly chose to give AOS a full rewatch.

Can’t wait for people to ruin the series with spoilers before it even gets a trailer!

Not really a trilogy.

WandaVision was a good not great show. Agatha was a sh!tty sideways tertiary show. VisionQuest will cap off WandaVision while having to pay some fan service to crappy Agatha.
Hope this is as great as Wandavision, that show might have not fully stuck the landing but man was it great hype and what they did with Wanda’s arc as awesome.

The premise for this sounds great I just hope they manage to make the show feel cinematic and grand, and not cheap like their recent disney plus stuff
I can see it directly being tied to WV not because of the rumor of Wanda showing up but that it continues this Vision’s story from there aswell as the inclusion of Tommy into this also.

It’s interesting that Vision is apparently keeping the various AI’s in his minds which is odd since I feel some of them were made after Jarvis like E.D.I.T.H or F.R.I.D.A.Y so it makes me wonder how he has them aswell as the likes of Ultron inside his head?.

Also , I’m glad to see the AOS love from Winderbaum and I hope if VisionQuest does revolve around A.I being given human bodies that they have it be L.M.D.S and that whoever is doing is is taking inspiration from Dr Holden Radcliffe’s work which would be a lovely tie to the show imo!!.
Wandavision is still the BEST Disney+ show to this day, although i would say Loki S1 is better... regardless, I liked Agatha wayyyy more than i thought and hope this sticks the landing and completes the trilogy. my 1 ask, which will not come true, is they Update the Ultron design and make him closer to the comics... cuz the AoU design was Not good by any means

