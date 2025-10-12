Marvel's Brad Winderbaum On How DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Connects To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum On How DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Connects To SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Marvel's Brad Winderbaum recently confirmed that there will be some connectivity between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and has now shared some more details...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 12, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Marvel's head of television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, recently confirmed that there will be some connectivity between the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but fans hoping to see The Man Without Fear in the next Spidey movie may want to temper their expectations.

Winderbaum revealed that he has been in contact with the Brand New Day team to ensure that there is "coherence" between both projects during a recent interview with EW.

"We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there's coherence there. We don't want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important. We're in a shared universe together, but I would say just the Daredevil comic books, the Punisher comic books depicted a certain tone and an idea of New York in a different way than Spider-Man's, but they both exist in the same universe. It's similar. Everything lines up and the impacts are felt, but we're able to tell different stories."

ComicBook.com asked Winderbaum if he could share any more details on these connections and the timeline when they caught up with him at NYCC.

"I think everything will go in order. Daredevil Season 2 comes out before Spider-Man, and like I said, there’s a coherence there. They’re part of the world, but I wouldn’t put too much faith in big, strong narrative connections.”

Scooper MTTSH has also weighed-in with the following X post.

As many assumed, it seems likely that the connectivity between Born Again and Brand New Day will mostly revolve around Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), who is set to play a significant role in the latter following his return in season 2 of the Disney+ series.

We'd be very surprised if Spider-Man and Daredevil didn't cross paths (Peter Parker and Matt Murdock did briefly meet in No Way Home) in the MCU at some point, but it probably won't happen this side of Avengers: Secret Wars.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

