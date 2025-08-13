RED SONJA's Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Extended Clip Introduces Hero's Iconic Bikini Armor

With a relatively muted, last-minute marketing campaign, no one would blame you for not realising that the Red Sonja reboot arrives in theaters this weekend.

That's typically a telltale sign that a studio doesn't have much faith in a movie. As a result, fans have been left convinced that this take on the beloved fantasy character will fall into the same category as the low-budget, poorly-received Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Unsurprisingly, the reviews suggest this one probably won't be worth your time. While only 19 have been counted as we write this, Red Sonja currently sits at a disappointing—and "Rotten"—58% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, the 1985 movie starring Brigitte Nielsen as the title character, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sandahl Bergman, has an even more dismal 21%.

We'd expect more critics to weigh in over the next few days, and while most of the reviews aren't glowing, Red Sonja may still have some redeeming features for fans of the character.

An extended clip has also been released from the movie, and it offers a storyline reason for why Red Sonja ends up fighting in bikini armour. We'd imagine this is the extent of the outfit's screentime, as the character has been shown in more battle-appropriate gear in other trailers and posters.

"Updating a character like Red Sonja requires a careful balance," writer Tasha Huo recently explained. "I want to honor her comic book legacy while making her accessible to contemporary viewers."

"I spent time diving into her backstory and motivations, and understanding Red Sonja’s character development updating elements to reflect modern themes of empowerment and self-discovery without losing the core of who she is—a fierce warrior."

She added, "Her story is one of strength of female characters, perseverance and empowerment. Red Sonja stands as a symbol of strength for women everywhere. Her battles are not just physical; they also highlight her resilience against societal expectations. I want her journey to inspire young women to embrace their strength and fight for their own identities."

Check out this new look at Red Sonja in the player below (via SFFGazette.com).

Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Draygan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia.

Red Sonja stars Matilda Lutz, Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Martyn Ford, Michael Bisping, Phillip Winchester, and Trevor Eve.

The film is produced by Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Luke Lieberman, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, MJ Basset, Jeffrey Greenstein, Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, P.G.A., Courtney Soloman, P.G.A, Jonathan Yunger. Executive producers on Red Sonja are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Luke Lieberman, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel. Red Sonja is written by Tasha Huo.

Red Sonja, directed by MJ Bassett, opens in theaters on August 15, 2025, and arrives on Digital platforms on August 29, 2025.