RED SONJA Teases A Future Team-Up Between The She-Devil With A Sword And [SPOILER]

Whether Red Sonja will get a sequel remains to be seen (though the movie's relatively low budget can't hurt its chances), but if we do get another movie, there's a possibility that we'll see Matilda Lutz's She-Devil with a Sword join forces with another legendary sword and sorcery warrior.

Spoilers follow.

When Sonja and her fellow slaves escape from Draygan's (Robert Sheehan) fighting pits (with a little help from a gigantic cyclops), they are ultimately tracked down and ambushed by Annisia (Wallis Day) and her forces. Sonja is bested in battle by Draygan's would-be Empress, who runs her through and leaves her for dead.

Sonja is then "resurrected" by the Goddess Ashera, returning with a renewed ferocity to lay waste to Draygan's army and save her people.

When the battle is won, Sonja decides to ride out on her own to see more of the world, and mentions some of the places and people she is hoping to encounter, including the "mighty barbarian King of Cimmeria."

It's about as blatant as Conan the Barbarian tease as you could ask for, but we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes of it. As far as we know, there are no new Conan projects in active development.

Red Sonja will be available on digital platforms from this Friday. You can check out a new clip below.

ScreenRant presents an exclusive clip from #RedSonja, starring Matilda Lutz and Robert Sheehan. The newest film adaptation of the iconic comic book character will release on digital August 29. 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/22DMGqAp7s — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 26, 2025

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Draygan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

“We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.