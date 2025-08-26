RED SONJA Teases A Future Team-Up Between The She-Devil With A Sword And [SPOILER]

Red Sonja arrives on digital this Friday, and the sword and sorcery reboot includes an Easter egg that hints at a future team-up with another iconic warrior...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 26, 2025 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Red Sonja

Whether Red Sonja will get a sequel remains to be seen (though the movie's relatively low budget can't hurt its chances), but if we do get another movie, there's a possibility that we'll see Matilda Lutz's She-Devil with a Sword join forces with another legendary sword and sorcery warrior.

Spoilers follow.

When Sonja and her fellow slaves escape from Draygan's (Robert Sheehan) fighting pits (with a little help from a gigantic cyclops), they are ultimately tracked down and ambushed by Annisia (Wallis Day) and her forces. Sonja is bested in battle by Draygan's would-be Empress, who runs her through and leaves her for dead.

Sonja is then "resurrected" by the Goddess Ashera, returning with a renewed ferocity to lay waste to Draygan's army and save her people.

When the battle is won, Sonja decides to ride out on her own to see more of the world, and mentions some of the places and people she is hoping to encounter, including the "mighty barbarian King of Cimmeria."

It's about as blatant as Conan the Barbarian tease as you could ask for, but we'll just have to wait and see if anything comes of it. As far as we know, there are no new Conan projects in active development.

Red Sonja will be available on digital platforms from this Friday. You can check out a new clip below.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Draygan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

knomad
knomad - 8/26/2025, 1:27 PM
Except Conan was never king of Cimmeria

Details
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/26/2025, 1:34 PM
@knomad -

'Aquilonia' would be very confusing for people only vaguely or superficially familiar with the Conan lore.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 8/26/2025, 1:28 PM
RE :>>>>"When the battle is won, Sonja decides to ride out on her own to see more of the world, and mentions some of the places and people she is hoping to encounter, including the "mighty barbarian King of Cimmeria.""

Momoa or Ah-norld?

These Cimmerian timelines and alternate dimensions can be so confusing,
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/26/2025, 1:30 PM
GREAT NEWS!!!
Marvel's Red Guardian movies, Black Widow (2021) and Thunderbolts* (2025), have grossed vastly more than the recent fantasy film Red Sonja (2025). Black Widow (2021) grossed $379 million worldwide. Thunderbolts* (2025) grossed $325 million worldwide!

The recent Red Sonja reboot has only grossed about $261,631 worldwide from its limited international theatrical release.

Comparing the recent box office results, the two Red Guardian movies have made approximately $704 million combined, or over 2,600 times more than the Red Sonja reboot!!! MARVEL WINS THE RED BATTLE!

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/26/2025, 1:44 PM
@TheFinestSmack - This is a new low for you DoubleD.
Congrats!

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/26/2025, 2:28 PM
@Feralwookiee - Hold up, does DoubleD have any known aliases on this site?
Forthas
Forthas - 8/26/2025, 1:31 PM
"... including the "mighty barbarian King of Cimmeria."

She could have meant Jor-El
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 8/26/2025, 1:36 PM
This movie is actually decent enough once you get past the budgetary limitations.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/26/2025, 2:27 PM
@MarkCassidy - It's worth a watch? I loved the comics as a kid but this trailer did nothing for me. If you're saying it's alright i might try to catch it soon.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/26/2025, 1:40 PM
This went to the big screen?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 1:42 PM
@WruceBayne - yeah though it was a one day only thing.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 8/26/2025, 1:45 PM
@WruceBayne - Yeah.
3 of them.

User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/26/2025, 1:52 PM
@TheVisionary25 - oh ok. I knew I didn’t hear a whole lot about it.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 8/26/2025, 1:52 PM
@Feralwookiee - 🤣😂🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 1:43 PM
The clip was fine , I did enjoy the hero shot & accompanying music though!!.

I know the movie has gotten a mixed critical reception thus far but I think it looks like it could be alright so I’ll try to check it out if/when I can.
AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 8/26/2025, 1:44 PM
If Arnold doesn't return as King Conan (I feel Momoa would be even less likely) I'd like to see either Gerard Butler or Manu Bennett play Conan. I think either one could do well, especially as an older, grizzled Conan who may or may not be king yet.
GenD
GenD - 8/26/2025, 1:48 PM
Please please don’t do a low budget Conan film
web3d
web3d - 8/26/2025, 2:08 PM
Give Mamoa another chance to play Conan!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 8/26/2025, 2:14 PM
I’d move to see Arnold play old Conan, which was always teased at the end of the originals. He’d always be sitting on his throne with long white hair telling tales of past.

We started w/ Conan the Barbarian > Conan the Destroyer

We should wrap up the trilogy with Conan the Legend and have it be a graphic tale of his final fight into Valhalla
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/26/2025, 2:24 PM
@MuadDib - King Conan.
AlanWarlock
AlanWarlock - 8/26/2025, 2:41 PM
And here I was sure that the team up was going to be with Elle from the "Legally Blonde" movies.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/26/2025, 2:46 PM

Read all of the original Conan stuff.

You will thank me. It’s great!
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/26/2025, 2:50 PM
Guess no theater release for this goood choice

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

