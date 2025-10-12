DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 NYCC Trailer Footage Leaked Online... By Star Krysten Ritter!

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 was screened for those in attendance at New York Comic-Con yesterday, and footage from the teaser has now leaked online... via a very surprising source.

Krysten Ritter, who will reprise her role as Jessica Jones from the original Netflix Marvel shows, posted about 20 seconds of the trailer to her Instagram stories.

The clip begins with Wilson Fisk laughing, followed by some quick shots of Matt Murdock, Karen Page, Bullseye, and the Man Without Fear taking on some enemies in his new costume.

Right at the end, we see Ritter's hard-drinking PI make her long-awaited MCU debut as she joins forces with her old Defenders team-mate to take on The Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Check out the footage at the link below.

Photos from the "DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN" season 2 trailer featuring Jessica Jones. pic.twitter.com/Pbi4A2fXRq — Krysten Ritter Updates (@krystenupdates1) October 12, 2025

'Wonder Man's 'meta' story, a 'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2 first look, and the 'X-Men '97' Apocalypse season are just some of the titles the head of Marvel TV teases ahead of their New York Comic Con panel. https://t.co/xqDxZANtqF — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 10, 2025

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but he will have quite the equalizer with Miss Jones joining the fray in season 2.

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but we'd say Luke Cage (Mike Colter) is a strong possibility.

Marvel's head of TV and animated Brad Winderbaum wasn't about to confirm or deny anything in a recent interview, however.

"The less I say the better. Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] is trying to tell a story to great effect that is, like Stan Lee said, a reflection of the world outside your window. The politics of New York are a big part of that story. It's clearly about a guy who runs around in a devil suit, but what is amazing about Dario's work is the intricacy of the interplay of all these characters and how he really treats New York and the world of City Hall and the groundswell of the growing resistance against Fisk. It feels at times like a fantasy epic or Game of Thrones or something. There's a palace intrigue-type storytelling that is really fun to read. I'm starting to watch the cuts. It's amazing. So I don't know if it's exactly about who's gonna show up. It's a little deeper than that. There are rewards to be had for fans, but it's really about the stakes of this world that this Kingpin is building in New York City."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.