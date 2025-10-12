Marvel Comics Relaunches IRON MAN (Again) With New Series From Joshua Williamson And Carmen Carnero

Marvel Comics Relaunches IRON MAN (Again) With New Series From Joshua Williamson And Carmen Carnero

Marvel Comics has announced that Iron Man is getting another relaunch next year, with Joshua Williamson and Carmen Carnero set as writer and artist. You can get a first look at the series after the jump...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 12, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

At yesterday's "Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel," it was revealed that prolific writer Joshua Williamson will make his powerful return to Marvel Comics in January, taking the reins of the Golden Avenger alongside Legacy Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero in Iron Man #1.

Two of the industry's most celebrated creators join forces for an era of Iron Man that, according to Marvel Comics, is "engineered to be a hit."

The new run kicks off when Iron Man's plan to shape his legacy is twisted into an opportunity to weaponise the next Tony Stark. It's a clash of genius as a new archenemy is born, familiar faces—including a shocking comeback—return, and Marvel's most innovative super hero shines more brilliantly than ever. 

Today, you can see what's in store by checking out the main cover by Ryan Stegman, a special promotional variant cover by Adam Kubert, and an advance lettered preview of the debut issue.

Here's the official description for Iron Man #1:

The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero – but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death’s door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if…someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her…she’s ready to create the next great weapon.

"I am a huge Iron Man fan. A massive Iron Man fan...and I knew it was time. I absolutely had to do this," Williamson said. "Part of our tagline for this book is that Tony Stark is the most dangerous weapon in the Marvel Universe. When he went into the cave, Tony built the armor...but after I thought about it more, the armor wasn’t what he built in the cave. Tony built Tony."

Iron Man is a character who has had many stops and starts over the years, and it's been a while since any creative team had a particularly long run on the title. Hopefully, that will change with this latest relaunch for the Armored Avenger. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

IRON MAN #1
Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
Art by CARMEN CARNERO
Wraparound Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Promo Variant Cover by ADAM KUBERT
On Sale 1/28

Marvel Comics Announces Next Era Of X-MEN Storytelling SHADOWS OF TOMORROW With CYCLOPS, DEADPOOL, And More
Related:

Marvel Comics Announces Next Era Of X-MEN Storytelling SHADOWS OF TOMORROW With CYCLOPS, DEADPOOL, And More
Spider-Man, Venom, & Carnage Will Team Up To Hunt Down A Superpowered Serial Killer In DEATH SPIRAL Crossover
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man, Venom, & Carnage Will Team Up To Hunt Down A Superpowered Serial Killer In DEATH SPIRAL Crossover

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/12/2025, 11:43 AM
PiScaluzo
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/12/2025, 11:46 AM
I think that second last page should be the last page.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder