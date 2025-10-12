Marvel Comics Relaunches IRON MAN (Again) With New Series From Joshua Williamson And Carmen Carnero

At yesterday's "Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel," it was revealed that prolific writer Joshua Williamson will make his powerful return to Marvel Comics in January, taking the reins of the Golden Avenger alongside Legacy Stormbreaker artist Carmen Carnero in Iron Man #1.

Two of the industry's most celebrated creators join forces for an era of Iron Man that, according to Marvel Comics, is "engineered to be a hit."

The new run kicks off when Iron Man's plan to shape his legacy is twisted into an opportunity to weaponise the next Tony Stark. It's a clash of genius as a new archenemy is born, familiar faces—including a shocking comeback—return, and Marvel's most innovative super hero shines more brilliantly than ever.

Today, you can see what's in store by checking out the main cover by Ryan Stegman, a special promotional variant cover by Adam Kubert, and an advance lettered preview of the debut issue.

Here's the official description for Iron Man #1:

The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero – but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Years ago, Tony Stark was knocking on death’s door, so he created the Iron Man armor to survive! What happens the next time death comes calling? What weapon does he create then? What if…someone else creates it first? These questions have haunted Tony for years, a ticking time bomb inside of him waiting to explode. Femme fatale Madame Masque has also asked these questions, and with the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics behind her…she’s ready to create the next great weapon.

"I am a huge Iron Man fan. A massive Iron Man fan...and I knew it was time. I absolutely had to do this," Williamson said. "Part of our tagline for this book is that Tony Stark is the most dangerous weapon in the Marvel Universe. When he went into the cave, Tony built the armor...but after I thought about it more, the armor wasn’t what he built in the cave. Tony built Tony."

Iron Man is a character who has had many stops and starts over the years, and it's been a while since any creative team had a particularly long run on the title. Hopefully, that will change with this latest relaunch for the Armored Avenger.