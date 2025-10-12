X-MEN '97 Season 2 Trailer Leaks Online Following Marvel Animation's New York Comic Con Panel

X-MEN '97 Season 2 Trailer Leaks Online Following Marvel Animation's New York Comic Con Panel

The first trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2 has found its way online following Marvel Animation's New York Comic Con panel, and it reveals plenty of action-packed footage and new story details. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 12, 2025 05:10 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Marvel Television brought several trailers to its New York Comic Con panel yesterday, though the only one that's been officially released is Wonder Man's intriguing effort.

Security was reportedly tight during the panel, meaning the odds of recordings finding their way online are low. However, the X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer was shown for a second time during a separate Q&A, and we have a bootleg copy of that for you below. 

In this sneak peek, we learn what became of the X-Men after the Season 1 finale, where the mutant team was scattered throughout time. Wolverine and Morph appear to have formed an alliance with Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike in the present, while we also get to see Polaris, Danger, and X-Factor.

Apocalypse also gets plenty of the spotlight, no great surprise when he's set to be X-Men '97 Season 2's primary antagonist. Cyclops and Jean Grey, meanwhile, are shown in costumes that closely resemble their 2000s outfits from Grant Morrison's New X-Men

What's going to be really interesting with this second season is the fact that Beau DeMayo is no longer serving as Head Writer/showrunner. However, many of his ideas have reportedly made it into Season 2, and it won't be until Season 3 that we fully learn whether Matthew Chauncey can take this series to the same heights.

"We've talked about this before. I'm grateful to Beau," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly this week. "We launched this series together. I think he did excellent work. Frankly, I don't really look at it or read any of it, so I don't really know."

Asked about the possibility that Gambit will become one of Apocalypse's Horsemen, Death, he said, "That tease certainly matters and Apocalypse is a big part of season 2."

X-Men '97 features the voices of Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, and Adrian Hough. Neve Campbell is expected to lend her voice to Polaris. 

Check out the trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2 in the player below.

X-MEN '97: New Marvel Legends Action Figure Reveals New Look At Apocalypse Ahead Of Season 2
Related:

X-MEN '97: New Marvel Legends Action Figure Reveals New Look At Apocalypse Ahead Of Season 2
X-MEN '97 Actor Ross Marquand Teases Very, Very Dark Season 2: A Lot Of People Die
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Actor Ross Marquand Teases "Very, Very Dark" Season 2: "A Lot Of People Die"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder