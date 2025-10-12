X-MEN '97 Season 2 Trailer Leaks Online Following Marvel Animation's New York Comic Con Panel

Marvel Television brought several trailers to its New York Comic Con panel yesterday, though the only one that's been officially released is Wonder Man's intriguing effort.

Security was reportedly tight during the panel, meaning the odds of recordings finding their way online are low. However, the X-Men '97 Season 2 trailer was shown for a second time during a separate Q&A, and we have a bootleg copy of that for you below.

In this sneak peek, we learn what became of the X-Men after the Season 1 finale, where the mutant team was scattered throughout time. Wolverine and Morph appear to have formed an alliance with Sabretooth and Lady Deathstrike in the present, while we also get to see Polaris, Danger, and X-Factor.

Apocalypse also gets plenty of the spotlight, no great surprise when he's set to be X-Men '97 Season 2's primary antagonist. Cyclops and Jean Grey, meanwhile, are shown in costumes that closely resemble their 2000s outfits from Grant Morrison's New X-Men.

What's going to be really interesting with this second season is the fact that Beau DeMayo is no longer serving as Head Writer/showrunner. However, many of his ideas have reportedly made it into Season 2, and it won't be until Season 3 that we fully learn whether Matthew Chauncey can take this series to the same heights.

"We've talked about this before. I'm grateful to Beau," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly this week. "We launched this series together. I think he did excellent work. Frankly, I don't really look at it or read any of it, so I don't really know."

Asked about the possibility that Gambit will become one of Apocalypse's Horsemen, Death, he said, "That tease certainly matters and Apocalypse is a big part of season 2."

X-Men '97 features the voices of Ray Chase, Jennifer Hale, Alison Sealy-Smith, Cal Dodd, J. P. Karliak, Lenore Zann, George Buza, A. J. LoCascio, Holly Chou, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Matthew Waterson, Ross Marquand, and Adrian Hough. Neve Campbell is expected to lend her voice to Polaris.

Check out the trailer for X-Men '97 Season 2 in the player below.