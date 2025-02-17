RED SONJA Secures A UK Release - But There's Still No Word On What's Happening In The U.S.

The long-awaited Red Sonja reboot hasn't had the easiest journey to the big screen. For starters, it's lost multiple filmmakers, including disgraced X-Men director Bryan Singer and main star, Thunderbolts*'s Hannah John-Kamen.

M.J. Bassett has since stepped behind the camera to helm the action, with Matilda Lutz tapped to bring the iconic warrior to life in a movie fans hope will do this character justice. It's been nearly four decades since the character appeared in a movie, with Brigitte Nielsen bringing the iconic hero to life way back in 1985.

Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has confirmed today that the new Red Sonja movie has "been sold to the UK" and is scheduled to be released "later this year" after spending two years in post-production.

Signature Entertainment has acquired the rights to the movie from Millennium Media; it's not clear what's happening in the U.S., though like Hellboy: The Crooked Man, there's a chance it will go straight to Digital on that side of the pond.

Signature Entertainment's Acquisitions Manager Begüm Kayacan Parodi says, "Red Sonja epitomizes the kind of film we’re looking for at Signature -- an epic story in a fantasy-laden world with a strong commercial feel to its execution, which made it immediately appealing to us."

"We’re looking forward to introducing UK and Irish audiences to Matilda Lutz’s sword-swinging huntress later this year," she added.

J.J. Nugent, Millennium Media's President of International Sales and Distribution, added: "We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Signature Entertainment to bring Red Sonja to audiences in the UK. This franchise has a passionate global fanbase, and we can’t wait to deliver a film that honors its legacy while introducing the iconic characters to a new generation."

Red Sonja's cast also includes Robert Sheehan, Wallis Day, Michael Bisping, Luca Pasqualino, Rhona Mitra, Martyn Ford, Ben Radcliffe, Eliza Matengu, Veronica Ferres, Phillip Winchester, and Trevor Eve.

According to the trade, the movie "follows barbarian huntress Red Sonja, who must unite a group of unlikely warriors to face off against the evil tyrant Emperor Draygan and his deadly bride, Dark Annisia."

The beloved She-Devil With a Sword's story began in comics in 1973, and now 50 years later she remains the greatest sword-and-sorcery female heroine of them all. She's hacked and slashed her way into the hearts of fantasy and comics fans all around the world.

Inspired by the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, the Red Sonja movie is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas.

Stay tuned for updates on Red Sonja as we have them.