RED SONJA Star Rhona Mitra Talks Visually "Spectacular" Reboot And Praises Matilda Lutz (Exclusive)

The upcoming Red Sonja reboot hasn't had the easiest of journeys to the big screen, losing multiple filmmakers - including X-Men helmer Bryan Singer - and even its main star (Thunderbolts*' Hannah John-Kamen).

M.J. Bassett has since stepped behind the camera to direct the action, with rising star Matilda Lutz tapped to bring the iconic warrior to life in a movie fans hope will do this character justice.

After all, it's been nearly four decades since Red Sonja graced the big screen, with Brigitte Nielsen bringing the iconic hero to life way back in 1985.

Earlier this week, we caught up with action icon Rhona Mitra to discuss her role in XYZ FILMS' Hounds of War. She's been tapped to play an unnamed character in the new Red Sonja and we asked what she could tease about the project.

"I know that I'm not really allowed to say anything about that. It's also not my movie. It's very much Matilda's," Mitra explains in the video above. "My name does keep on popping up. I worked M. J. Bassett many years ago and she invited me and do what I call a 'wink and a wiggle' which is, you know, be part of the family and have fun with some awesome people. Great crew. Great cast."

"Sometimes, jobs are just like that. Where you show up and play and do what you do again which was, of course, kick some arse [Laughs]," the actor adds. "I did that and I hope I did it well. The film is not really...I can't speak to this one because it's not mine if you see what I'm saying. I think it should be very exciting."

"From what I saw being able to stand back and observe so many of the parts of what was happening in that movie, I think it's going to be visually something spectacular actually."

Mitra later made a point of praising Lutz's worth ethic and what she's brought to the table as Red Sonja. "I'm a big, big fan of Matilda. It's really lovely to see a young woman take on the role of such a strong character who is so hugely coveted and anticipated and take it on with such grace."

"I'm always so pleased to see younger actors coming in and taking on the work with a level of real humility and dedication because there's too many who don't and she's a great girl. I'm really looking forward to seeing what she does with that."

We're definitely intrigued to see how Red Sonja shapes up, and it sounds like Mitra has a fun role to play in the story. Be sure to check back here next week for the full interview about Hounds of War (or, if you'd rather not wait, you can watch it above).

The beloved She-Devil With a Sword's story began in comics in 1973, and now 50 years later she remains the greatest sword-and-sorcery female heroine of them all. She's hacked and slashed her way into the hearts of fantasy and comics fans all around the world.

Inspired by the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, the Red Sonja movie is based on the heroine created by Robert E. Howard and adapted by Roy Thomas.

