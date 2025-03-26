RED SONJA First Official Look Revealed As Reboot Finally Finds U.S Distributor

RED SONJA First Official Look Revealed As Reboot Finally Finds U.S Distributor

We finally have a first official look at Matilda Lutz in full costume as the She-Devil with a Sword in the upcoming Red Sonja reboot, which has been picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2025 07:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Red Sonja

Aside from an initial promo image and a behind-the-scenes photo, we haven't seen very much from Millennium Films' Red Sonja reboot starring Matilda Lutz, and are still awaiting a first teaser trailer.

However, we do finally have some positive updates on the project.

Deadline reports that Samuel Goldwyn Films will handle U.S. distribution for the movie, which is set to hit theaters later this year. The site has also shared a first official look at Lutz in full costume as the She-Devil with a Sword.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has also been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Wallis Day as Annisia, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

RED SONJA Secures A UK Release - But There's Still No Word On What's Happening In The U.S.
Related:

RED SONJA Secures A UK Release - But There's Still No Word On What's Happening In The U.S.
RED SONJA Leaked Footage Gives Us A First Look At Matilda Lutz In Action As The Flame-Haired Warrior
Recommended For You:

RED SONJA Leaked Footage Gives Us A First Look At Matilda Lutz In Action As The Flame-Haired Warrior

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/26/2025, 7:31 PM
Bring back Singer and His amazing pool parties or bust
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/26/2025, 7:31 PM
She looks fantastic!
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/26/2025, 7:33 PM
Solomon Kane was alright, so I might give this a chance, but damn did this thing take forever.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/26/2025, 7:36 PM
t1ts should bee much bigger butt she looks good.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 3/26/2025, 7:40 PM
I'll check it out. This movie was in production longer than my college age kids have been alive.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder