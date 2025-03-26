RED SONJA First Official Look Revealed As Reboot Finally Finds U.S Distributor

Aside from an initial promo image and a behind-the-scenes photo, we haven't seen very much from Millennium Films' Red Sonja reboot starring Matilda Lutz, and are still awaiting a first teaser trailer.

However, we do finally have some positive updates on the project.

Deadline reports that Samuel Goldwyn Films will handle U.S. distribution for the movie, which is set to hit theaters later this year. The site has also shared a first official look at Lutz in full costume as the She-Devil with a Sword.

The official synopsis reads: "Captured. Chained. Forced to fight for survival. Red Sonja must battle her way through the blood-soaked pits of a tyrant’s empire and rally an army of outcasts to reclaim her freedom and take down Dragan and his ruthless bride, Dark Annisia."

The movie has also been given an R rating for "Strong, Bloody Violence."

Samuel Goldwyn Seizes U.S. On 'Red Sonja' Starring Matilda Lutz https://t.co/zuhnylCzbw — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 26, 2025

After over a decade spent attempting to get the project moving with multiple writers and directors attached at various different stages, Millennium finally managed to put its Red Sonja reboot into production in 2022, with Solomon Kane director M.J. Bassett at the helm and Lutz taking over from Ant-Man and the Wasp and Thunderbolts* actress Hannah John Kamen as the fearsome warrior of the title.

Avi Lerner, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Christa Campbell, Lati Grobman, Joe Gatta, M.J. Bassett, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner will serve as producers. Executive producers are Trevor Short, Darina Pavlova, Boaz Davidson, Tanner Mobley, Nick Barrucci, Dorothy Canton, Scott Karol, and Heidi Jo Markel.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Red Sonja to audiences across the nation. The fanbase for the legendary character is big and passionate and we’re confident that this film will deliver for them,” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

“I look forward to working with Samuel Goldwyn on the release of Red Sonja. This film has been a long road and we couldn’t be more excited about this screen version of the legendary character who is the first and foremost an empowered heroine. The fans are lined up and surely will be thrilled.” said Canton.

“The fans are ready, the movie is ready, and I can’t wait to share Red Sonja’s story with the world. Those who know her will see the heart and fire they love, and newcomers will discover the true She-Devil with a Sword,” added Lieberman.

“We’re beyond thrilled to announce the release of Red Sonja alongside our partners at Samuel Goldwyn Films. It’s been an incredible journey bringing this iconic character to life, and director M.J. Bassett and star Matilda Lutz have crafted an unforgettable filmic adaptation of her story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the power and excitement of Red Sonja on the big screen!” said Yunger.

Red Sonja also features Wallis Day as Annisia, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.