Why Din Djarin's Helmet Comes Off In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU - And Why It "Made Perfect Sense"

Din Djarin removed his helmet for the first time when he was facing death at the end of The Mandalorian Season 1. Fortunately, only IG-11 saw his face, and as he's not a living person, the bounty hunter hadn't broken the Children of the Watch's religious tenet, dubbed "The Way."

However, when the time came to hand Grogu over to Luke Skywalker in the Season 2 finale, Din didn't hesitate to show his face to the child he'd grown to love during their adventures together.

They later reunited, of course, and Din was able to earn back his place in the Children of the Watch. So, when the latest trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu was released, and the hero was once again unmasked—this time by the Hutt Twins and Embo—many fans were understandably curious about why his penance in Mandalore's Living Waters had been undone.

In an interview with Empire Online (via SFFGazette.com), The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau said, "It’s a tricky thing, because you want to see his face, but the archetype is that of the helmet. How do we find a way to do it without undermining everything that we developed about the Mandalorian Creed?"

While he stopped short of revealing what this development means for Din's story arc, the filmmaker confirmed that this twist means Pedro Pascal—whose face will help sell tickets—spent a lot more time on set in costume. "You’ll see [Pedro] in the armour, both with and without the helmet. He’s a pretty physical performer. So we pushed a little further than we have in the past, as far as what he’s doing, helmet-off."

For The Fantastic Four: First Steps star, reprising this role and removing Din's helmet felt like the logical next step for the character, especially after Favreau broke down the movie's narrative.

"When we got to that part, all I can say is that it made perfect sense, and it was what I was hoping would be the reason," he shared. "If I were to pitch something, I would say, 'The only thing that makes sense is...' And that’s exactly it. He filled that blank. I said immediately, 'Jon, that’s exactly what I was hoping to hear!'"

Most Mandalorians do not keep their helmets on, so this change for Din isn't exactly breaking any huge Star Wars rules. It is, however, a major development for this character and one that could have major ramifications moving forward.

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.