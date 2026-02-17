THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Delivers An Epic, Surprise-Filled Look Ahead To Next STAR WARS Movie

Disney and Lucasfilm decided against releasing a new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu during the Super Bowl. Instead, they opted to promote the movie with a TV spot paying homage to classic beer and car adverts.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, we finally have a proper trailer—along with a poster and some trailer stills—that reveal more about what's to come when The Mandalorian's leads blast onto the big screen this summer.

As expected, Din Djarin and The Child are working for the New Republic, hunting down whoever they need to bring in. That ranges from Imperial Remnants to Hutts, with Jeremy Allen White's Rotta finally revealed in all his rippled glory here.

There's also a surprise appearance from Embo, a bounty hunter from The Clone Wars who is rumoured to be The Mandalorian and Grogu's lead villain.

By far the biggest surprise in this sneak peek is multiple shots of Din without his helmet. Pedro Pascal's face is on full display, confirming that he's been forced to once again break his vow, seemingly by the Hutt twins, after previously removing it to bid farewell to Grogu in The Mandalorian Season 2's emotional finale.

Talking of Grogu, there's plenty of cuteness to be found. However, we also learn that Din is doing his best to prepare his son for what happens when he's no longer around (given that, like Yoda, Grogu will live for hundreds of years).

Overall, it's a thrilling sneak peek that should finally bring an end to concerns that The Mandalorian and Grogu isn't a story worthy of being told on the big screen (filmmaker Jon Favreau had originally conceived this tale as The Mandalorian Season 4 for Disney+).

In The Mandalorian and Grogu, the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22.