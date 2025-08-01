EYES OF WAKANDA Ending Explained: How It Ties Into BLACK PANTHER, What It Means For Iron Fist, And More

Eyes of Wakanda has just premiered on Disney+, and it changes everything we thought we knew about Marvel Studios' Black Panther franchise.

The series follows multiple characters throughout history as they attempt to retrieve and return powerful artefacts to the isolationist nation of Wakanda. In the finale (which is set in 1896), we're introduced to a Black Panther from 500 years in the future, played by Anika Noni Rose.

The future Queen of Wakanda has travelled back in time because Wakanda and the world have fallen to the alien Horde. She warns Prince Tafari and Kuda that the Vibranium axe they've tracked down must not be returned to her home. By leaving the axe out in the world, it will one day be stolen by Erik Killmonger, drawing T'Challa out from the shadows and ultimately leading to Wakanda revealing itself to the world.

By changing history, Earth now stands a much greater chance of being able to withstand the Horde's invasion. That invasion will take place hundreds of years from now, whatever happens, but by ensuring that T'Challa opened up Wakanda's borders and shared its secrets, humanity stands a chance to repel the invaders (it's established that Wakanda remained a secret in the Queen's timeline).

Killmonger even makes a cameo appearance in the closing moments of the series, confirming that the axe he stole is the same one that the future Queen, Prince Tafari, and Kuda stopped from being sent back to Wakanda.

Another big talking point in Eyes of Wakanda is the introduction of another Iron Fist. Jona Xiao voices Jorani in the third episode, which is set in China in 1400 A.D. She sneaks into the War Dogs' base to retrieve the dragon statue taken from her.

Similar to Danny Rand and Colleen Wing, Jorani wields the power of Shou-Lao and protects K'un-Lun's interests. There's nothing that really sets the stage for us to see more of her, and she isn't based on anyone from the comics. This is a newly created Iron Fist for the MCU.

More importantly, will we eventually get to see the world's war with the Horde? That remains to be seen, but with time travel in play and a new timeline created, it may be the basis of a possible Eyes of Wakanda season 2.

The new action-adventure series, produced in partnership with Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.

Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose, Eyes of Wakanda is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris.

Eyes of Wakanda is now streaming on Disney+.