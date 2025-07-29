EYES OF WAKANDA: The Actor Playing The MCU's Female Iron Fist Has Been Revealed

This Friday, Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation releases all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda, a Black Panther prequel series set in the MCU's distant past.

While there's a lot of excitement to see the world of Wakanda expand with this story about the Hatut Zaraze, easily the most intriguing part of the show is Marvel Studios' plan to introduce a new, female Iron Fist (generations before Danny Rand inherits the mantle).

We still don't have a name for the Iron Fist who was first spotted in a new trailer and character poster released yesterday, but Jona Xiao is now confirmed to be voicing the character in Eyes of Wakanda.

The actor broke the news on Instagram, writing, "So stoked to reveal I’m playing the MCU’s 1st ever female Iron Fist! Catch Marvel's 'Eyes of Wakanda,' dropping on Disney+ August 1st!"

Xiao is no stranger to comic book adaptations, as she played Rainbow Raider in The Flash. She's also starred in S.W.A.T., Raya and the Last Dragon, and Being Mary Jane. It's doubtful that we'll see this Iron Fist in live-action, but her presence in Eyes of Wakanda suggests there are plans to revisit the character down the line.

In the comics, the Pirate Queen of Pinghai Bay, Wu Ao-Shi, once served as Iron Fist. On the screen, Colleen Wing inherited the mantle from Danny in Netflix's Iron Fist TV series.

You can check out Xiao's comments on Instagram below.

The new action-adventure series, produced in partnership with Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.

Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose, Eyes of Wakanda is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris.

The director, producer and storyboard artist has worked on some of the world's biggest film franchises from John Wick to the MCU.

Over the years, Harris has been a close collaborator to director Ryan Coogler, first as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then as an illustrator on Sinners before directing Eyes of Wakanda. The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney+ on August 1.