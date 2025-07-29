EYES OF WAKANDA: The Actor Playing The MCU's Female Iron Fist Has Been Revealed

Marvel Animation's Eyes of Wakanda arrives on Disney+ this Friday, and we now know who will lend their voice to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new female Iron Fist. Find out everything we know here...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2025 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Black Panther

This Friday, Marvel Studios/Marvel Animation releases all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda, a Black Panther prequel series set in the MCU's distant past. 

While there's a lot of excitement to see the world of Wakanda expand with this story about the Hatut Zaraze, easily the most intriguing part of the show is Marvel Studios' plan to introduce a new, female Iron Fist (generations before Danny Rand inherits the mantle). 

We still don't have a name for the Iron Fist who was first spotted in a new trailer and character poster released yesterday, but Jona Xiao is now confirmed to be voicing the character in Eyes of Wakanda

The actor broke the news on Instagram, writing, "So stoked to reveal I’m playing the MCU’s 1st ever female Iron Fist! Catch Marvel's 'Eyes of Wakanda,' dropping on Disney+ August 1st!"

Xiao is no stranger to comic book adaptations, as she played Rainbow Raider in The Flash. She's also starred in S.W.A.T., Raya and the Last Dragon, and Being Mary Jane. It's doubtful that we'll see this Iron Fist in live-action, but her presence in Eyes of Wakanda suggests there are plans to revisit the character down the line. 

In the comics, the Pirate Queen of Pinghai Bay, Wu Ao-Shi, once served as Iron Fist. On the screen, Colleen Wing inherited the mantle from Danny in Netflix's Iron Fist TV series.

You can check out Xiao's comments on Instagram below.

The new action-adventure series, produced in partnership with Proximity Media's Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Kalia King, follows the adventures of brave Wakandan warriors throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artefacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze, and this is their story.

Featuring the voices of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose, Eyes of Wakanda is helmed by director/executive producer Todd Harris.

The director, producer and storyboard artist has worked on some of the world's biggest film franchises from John Wick to the MCU.

Over the years, Harris has been a close collaborator to director Ryan Coogler, first as a storyboard artist on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then as an illustrator on Sinners before directing Eyes of Wakanda. The show is executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

Eyes of Wakanda premieres on Disney+ on August 1.

BLACK PANTHER Prequel EYES OF WAKANDA Gets A Much Earlier Full Series Premiere Date On Disney+
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/29/2025, 8:52 AM
This makes sense. I knew Eyes of Wakanda was a prequel, but I didn't know it was basically spanning something like 3,000 years. I was wondering how it would lineup with Danny Rand and if this new iron fist would essentially all but confirm that he isn't canon, but now it's a woman that maybe even exists centuries ago.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 9:01 AM
@SATW42 - yeah , I did know that we were delving into the history of the world and Wakanda with this (it’s the first animated series set within the MCU) so I had assumed this would be a past Iron Fist…

Given that an episode or so seems to be set on the ocean & such , she could be Wu Ao Shi who they mention in Iron Fist S2 as being a possible ancestor of Colleen’s

User Comment Image
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2025, 8:54 AM
...ok...
User Comment Image
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 7/29/2025, 9:34 AM
@TheFinestSmack - key word. MCU
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/29/2025, 9:49 AM
@BigPhilbowski - Aren't the Netflix shows now considered MCU canon?
TheyDont
TheyDont - 7/29/2025, 9:03 AM
Danny would easily outfist her.
Floke
Floke - 7/29/2025, 9:08 AM
So the plot is:
A woman from a gated community comes to visit an extremly non-diverse country with insanely strict border controls who pick their ruler based on MMA fighting skills. And before he get crowned a king, then they give him PEDs.

Kind of weird to root for that, but what do I know.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/29/2025, 9:13 AM
Glad they are giving Iron Fist a second life in some form. Really hope they resurrect the character and his reputation, weather with Danny Rand or the new Asian version they have been pushing.
OmegaBlack13
OmegaBlack13 - 7/29/2025, 9:19 AM
It’s so odd to say “1st Ever Female Iron Fist” implying it’s been more than 1 guy and another guy in a brief flashback (so basically 1), when the only other one that can really be counted (and the current one) is another woman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2025, 9:20 AM
Sweet , congrats to Ms Xiao on landing the role & hope she does well…

Not familiar with her work besides The Flash (which she was fine in from what I remember) but I wish her the best of luck!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , I’m looking forward to the show since it seems fun imo.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2025, 9:23 AM
"So stoked to be playing the MCU's first female Iron Fist"
User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/29/2025, 9:28 AM
And they keep wondering why their D+ programing underperforms.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/29/2025, 9:37 AM
So many people are going to pretend that they found Finn Jones' Iron Fist a compelling character for the sake of faking outrage over this.
hainesy
hainesy - 7/29/2025, 9:38 AM
Marvel cartoons should just drop all men from the shows and make the cast 100% women. They are almost there, but need the courage to go all the way.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/29/2025, 9:38 AM
Can someone please teach these ponies a new trick.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/29/2025, 9:39 AM
This series would be a good opportunity to show the infighting between the tribes of Wakanda: Panther, Rhino, Gorilla, Crocodile, etc before becoming united. They could show the White Gorilla Cult as an ACTUAL threat this time.
User Comment Image

