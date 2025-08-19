MORTAL KOMBAT II: Scorpion Vs. Sub-Zero Noob Saibot In New Official Still

Though the movie certainly wasn't for everyone (even some hardcore fans took issue with how it adapted the games), Joe Taslim's (The Raid, The Night Comes For Us) take on icy assassin Sub-Zero was a major highlight of Mortal Kombat.

The character met his end at the hands of Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) in the movie's climactic battle, but the recent teaser trailer for MK II confirmed that Taslim will return as Noob Saibot.

As any fan of the long-running video game series will be aware, Bi-Han was resurrected as the shadowy ninja by Quan Chi after being killed-off in the first game, and there was a definite hint that Shang Tsung has similar plans for the character at the end of the first movie.

Here's what producer Todd Garner had to say about the iconic rivalry between Bi-Han and Hanzo Hasashi during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“In the decades of Mortal Kombat lore, the relationship between Scorpion and Bi-Han, the original Sub-Zero, has unfolded as a story of violence, betrayal, and vengeance. Scorpion, of the Shirai Ryu clan, is haunted by the tragic murders of his family at the hands of Bi-Han. Following his own death, Scorpion’s spirit transforms into a merciless wraith, consumed by an insatiable thirst for revenge. As Scorpion relentlessly pursues Bi-Han, their intertwined destinies make their rivalry one of the most compelling storylines in the entire Mortal Kombat franchise.”

You can check out a new still featuring Scorpion doing battle with Noob Saibot below.

🚨EXCLUSIVE NEW LOOK🚨 at Mortal Kombat II, in theaters October 24! pic.twitter.com/3W1pGZEfyu — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 18, 2025

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.