MORTAL KOMBAT II Heading To New York Comic-Con This October; First Funko POPs Revealed

We recently got the disappointing news that New Line/WB's Mortal Kombat sequel has been hit with a significant delay, and won't be arriving in theaters until May 15, 2026.

Fans of the notoriously violent fighting game series do have something to look forward to later this year, however, as director Simon McQuoid and stars Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Martyn Ford will be attending New York Comic-Con (or, "Komic-Kon") this October.

In addition, we have a first look at two tie-in Funko POPs. We're sure many more will follow (this movie is not exactly short on characters), but Johnny Cage and Kitana - who are believed to be the main focus of the story this time - are the first to get the spotlight.

Check them out below, along with a new promo still featuring Urban as Cage.

Earthrealm and Outworld are coming to New York Komic-Kon October 11th. Get ready to fight for your realm in your best Mortal Kombat kosplay - the tournament waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/h0lgsoIINZ — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) September 2, 2025

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.