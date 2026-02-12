MORTAL KOMBAT II: Scorpion Delivers A Gruesome Fatality In New Teaser - SPOILERS

New Line has announced that a new trailer for Mortal Kombat II will be with us on February 25 with a brief teaser featuring footage of a brutal Fatality.

Possible spoilers ahead.

The promo - which invites fans to share their best “GET OVER HERE” or “FINISH HIM” to be in with a chance of introducing the new trailer - shows Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) throwing his signature Kunai rope-darts into his opponent (another ninja, possibly Joe Taslim's Noob Saibot), dragging him forward, and slicing him right down the middle.

As any fan of the long-running video game series will be aware, Bi-Han, aka Sub-Zero, was resurrected as the shadowy ninja by Quan Chi after being killed-off in the first game, and there was a definite hint that Shang Tsung has similar plans for the character at the end of the first movie.

Here's what producer Todd Garner had to say about the iconic rivalry between Bi-Han and Hanzo Hasashi during a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“In the decades of Mortal Kombat lore, the relationship between Scorpion and Bi-Han, the original Sub-Zero, has unfolded as a story of violence, betrayal, and vengeance. Scorpion, of the Shirai Ryu clan, is haunted by the tragic murders of his family at the hands of Bi-Han. Following his own death, Scorpion’s spirit transforms into a merciless wraith, consumed by an insatiable thirst for revenge. As Scorpion relentlessly pursues Bi-Han, their intertwined destinies make their rivalry one of the most compelling storylines in the entire Mortal Kombat franchise.”

The Mortal Kombat sequel was originally supposed to release last October, but the movie was hit with a significant delay, and won't be arriving in theaters until May 15.

LET’S HEAR IT! Share your best “GET OVER HERE” or “FINISH HIM” and use #MortalKombatKall. You may just introduce the new Mortal Kombat II trailer on 2/25 at #IGNFanFest. pic.twitter.com/JfzhlzBmVr — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) February 11, 2026

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.