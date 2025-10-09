MORTAL KOMBAT II: Adeline Rudolph Unmasks As Kitana In New Look At Violent Video Game Sequel

A new promo still for New Line and Warner Bros.' upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel spotlights Adeline Rudolph as lethal fan-wielding warrior, Kitana...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 09, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat

We're hoping to see a new teaser for Mortal Kombat II at some point during NYCC, but in the meantime, EW has debuted a new look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Adeline Rudolph as Kitana.

Netflix's supernatural show marked Rudolph's screen debut, but the Hong Kong-born model-turned-actress has also appeared in the CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Resident Evil series. She also played the female lead in Millennium’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

Though Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) will be the main focus of the upcoming sequel - which was recently hit with a significant delay, and won't be arriving in theaters until May 15, 2026 - director Simon McQuoid describes Kitana as the movie's "secret weapon."

The filmmaker decided early on that MKII needed more women on the roster, and that was "obviously gonna be Kitana and Jade. There are other great female characters, but for the second film, they seemed logical."

"When I first read the script, it felt very much like the intertwining of two worlds," added Rudolph. "You have Earthrealm and then you have Edenia and Outworld," the actress says, referencing the domains of Kitana and Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford). "Kitana's storyline feels very much interwoven into Johnny Cage's story, and they go in and out of each other throughout the movie."

Check out the new image (via GameFragger.com) at the link below.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.

