The Necromancer Arrives! Quan Chi Teased In New MORTAL KOMBAT II Image

Mortal Kombat II film producer Tod Garner has once again dropped a new behind-the-scenes tease for fans counting down the days until the sequel's release.

His latest update, shared over Thanksgiving, offers an over-the-shoulder glimpse that finally confirms Quan Chi’s appearance in the film, easing the worries of fans who thought the sorcerer might have been cut.

The manipulative necromancer is being brought to life by underrated Justified actor Damon Herriman, a casting choice that fits perfectly with a character who delivered some of the franchise’s standout moments in Mortal Kombat 4 and Deadly Alliance.

Quan Chi’s absence from the initial teaser trailer had sparked speculation that he’d been removed from the storyline, but Garner’s behind-the-scenes shot puts those rumors to rest.

And of course, with Quan Chi's appearance, MK fans are already speculating that Shinnok can't be too far behind...

After a series of delays and release date shuffling, Mortal Kombat II is now set to hit theaters on May 8, 2026.

The movie was originally slated to be released on October 24, 2025, but with Warner Bros. Discovery having an unexpectedly successful year at the box office, the studio's execs opted to move the film into next year's slate of films to boost 2026's financial earnings.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II.

This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II.

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America and internationally beginning May 2026.