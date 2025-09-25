Finish Him! MORTAL KOMBAT II Featurette Includes Footage Of A Gruesome New Fatality

We recently got the disappointing news that New Line and Warner Bros.' Mortal Kombat sequel was hit with a significant delay, and won't be arriving in theaters until May 15, 2026.

Fans of the notoriously violent fighting game series do have something to look forward to later this year, however, as director Simon McQuoid and stars Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Martyn Ford will be attending New York Comic-Con (or, "Komic-Kon") this October.

In the meantime, we have a new featurette which includes interviews with several main cast members, along with quite a bit of footage that wasn't showcased in the first Red Band trailer.

Some new fatalities are teased (though only one is explicitly shown), and we also get a shot of the sequel's powerful big bad Shao Kahn shouting "finish him," as Kung Lao delivers his signature hat-slice finishing move.

Check out the new teaser at the link below.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.