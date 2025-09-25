Finish Him! MORTAL KOMBAT II Featurette Includes Footage Of A Gruesome New Fatality

Finish Him! MORTAL KOMBAT II Featurette Includes Footage Of A Gruesome New Fatality

Though we might be waiting another while for a second trailer, New Line has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel, and it spotlights a gruesome new Fatality...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 25, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Mortal Kombat
Source: Via GameFragger.com

We recently got the disappointing news that New Line and Warner Bros.' Mortal Kombat sequel was hit with a significant delay, and won't be arriving in theaters until May 15, 2026.

Fans of the notoriously violent fighting game series do have something to look forward to later this year, however, as director Simon McQuoid and stars Karl Urban, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph and Martyn Ford will be attending New York Comic-Con (or, "Komic-Kon") this October.

In the meantime, we have a new featurette which includes interviews with several main cast members, along with quite a bit of footage that wasn't showcased in the first Red Band trailer.

Some new fatalities are teased (though only one is explicitly shown), and we also get a shot of the sequel's powerful big bad Shao Kahn shouting "finish him," as Kung Lao delivers his signature hat-slice finishing move.

Check out the new teaser at the link below.

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.

MORTAL KOMBAT II Heading To New York Comic-Con This October; First Funko POPs Revealed
Related:

MORTAL KOMBAT II Heading To New York Comic-Con This October; First Funko POPs Revealed
MORTAL KOMBAT II Delayed Until Summer 2026 Despite Being Two Months Away From Hitting Theaters
Recommended For You:

MORTAL KOMBAT II Delayed Until Summer 2026 Despite Being Two Months Away From Hitting Theaters

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 9/25/2025, 12:30 PM
This looks like it will be a blast.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/25/2025, 12:30 PM
Ok ok

That got me hyped
GalactusEatsALL
GalactusEatsALL - 9/25/2025, 12:36 PM
Lets go!
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/25/2025, 12:36 PM
That theme just really sets the tone. Hopefully it will be in full swing during the movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 12:38 PM
@Steel86 - it really does , gets me hyped every time!!.

?si=Jl5mOM7Tj3lqLpFr
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/25/2025, 12:51 PM
Looks more fun than the first one.
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/25/2025, 1:19 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - agree with you there first one look like test if they should be sequel while they make changes in sequel feel bad for actor play cole his character useless sucks it’s next year
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2025, 1:08 PM
Cool!!.

I got some enjoyment out of the 2021 film but this does look better imo so hopefully it turns out well…

It’s already a step up for me in terms of protagonists atleast from Cole Young to Johnny Cage.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder