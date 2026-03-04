THE BOYS Season 5 Posters Tease One Final Clash Between Homelander And Billy Butcher

Prime Video has released two new posters for The Boys Season 5, and they set the stage for an epic final clash between the show's heroes and Homelander's army of twisted Supes.

If you've read The Boys comic, then you'll know how the story ends. However, given how many liberties this show has taken with the source material while forging its own path, we really have no idea what to expect.

"Even if they have to drag each other over the finish line, they’re going all the way. No matter the cost. Til the job’s f***in’ done," the official social accounts for The Boys captioned these posters. "Let’s light one last f***in’ candle. Final trailer incoming tomorrow, lads."

That's right, we're getting a new trailer less than 24 hours from now, so be sure to check back here then for a better idea of what's to come next month.

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers.

Season 5 of the multi-Emmy Award-winning The Boys will premiere on April 8, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in "the unforgettable, epic series finale" on May 20.