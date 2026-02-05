DC K.O. BOSS BATTLE Comic Pits Superman Against THE BOYS' Homelander - But Who Won The Fight?

DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1 is now on sale, and it's packed full of crossovers. Wonder Woman squares off against Red Sonja, The Joker finds himself face-to-face with Annabelle, and Superman winds up in the same universe as The Boys (the comic, not the Prime Video series).

To bring you up to speed, this one-shot opens with Superman, Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman, and The Joker facing a corrupted Absolute Trinity. However, the World Forger intervenes, pausing time to give the DC Universe characters a chance to gather the Omega Energy needed to defeat the Trinity from other realities.

That's how the Man of Tomorrow ends up in a version of New York City with the Vought Industries skyscraper at its centre. Superman and Homelander prove evenly matched, with neither ever really getting the upper hand.

As the fight continues, the World Forger's rifts begin to collapse, and Superman's battle with the villain is cut short. Homelander seems eager to continue the battle, but the whole thing ends in something of a draw, with neither character standing tall over the other.

That's a shame, but it was to be expected given the hoops DC Comics would have had to jump through to make this crossover a reality. While not a hugely satisfying outcome, the fight itself is a lot of fun, and there are plenty of surprises elsewhere in the issue (including Batwoman facing off with Vampirella).

Who would have won if the fight continued? We'd bet on Superman, but only time will tell whether we get a rematch. For now, you can check out a few pages from DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1 below.

TO SAVE OUR WORLD, THEY MUST BATTLE THE CHAMPIONS OF OTHER WORLDS! Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Comics enter the arena! Wait... What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn’t enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they’ll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning!

DC K.O.: BOSS BATTLE ONE-SHOT

Written by JEREMY ADAMS, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by RONAN CLIQUET, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Cover by JEFF SPOKES

On Sale Now