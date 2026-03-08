THE BOYS Teaser Recaps Butcher And Homelander's "Scorched Earth" Rivalry Ahead Of Final Season

While the show focuses on a wide range of characters and plotlines, the intense feud between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) has always been at the forefront of Eric Kripke's adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's The Boys, and Prime Video has now released a new teaser recapping this "scorched earth" rivalry.

Butcher has been obsessed with bringing the psychotic leader of The Seven down ever since he learned that he raped his late wife, Becca. Of course, Homelander could have eliminated his nemesis any time he chose to, but in season 3, the pair agreed to extend their conflict - likely at the expense of everyone around them.

In the season 4 finale, Butcher manifested some formidable superpowers of his own, which will no doubt even the playing field when these two clash for their long-awaited final battle in season 5.

The streamer has also released a new poster featuring season 5's episode release schedule.

Check out the teaser and poster below, along with the recently released trailer.

If ya start a binge or rewatch now with one episode per day, you’ll make it through all 32 hours of Seasons 1 - 4 in time for the final season premiere.



Or, you could watch this handy dandy refresher.



Either way, chop chop. pic.twitter.com/x32owr4zUL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 7, 2026

One month until shit hits the fan. Mark your diaries accordingly. pic.twitter.com/TTBVyS8JAK — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 8, 2026

In the fifth and final season of The Boys, it's Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a "Freedom Camp." Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It's the climax, people. Big stuff's gonna happen.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, and Daveed Diggs.

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter serve as executive producers.