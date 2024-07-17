THE BOYS Season 4 Finale Promo Features Butcher's Farewell And A Possible [SPOILER] Tease

THE BOYS Season 4 Finale Promo Features Butcher's Farewell And A Possible [SPOILER] Tease

A little later than usual, Prime Video has released a teaser for tomorrow's season 4 finale of The Boys, and it might just feature a hint that a certain character could be making their return...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys wraps up its fourth season tomorrow, and Prime Video has now released a promo for the sure-to-be eventful episode, which is titled "Assassination Run."

The teaser sees a dying Billy Butcher bid an emotional goodbye to Hughie on the phone, as he asks him to tell the rest of the team that he's sorry for how everything went down.

Will Butcher actually be killed off? Considering there's still another season to go, we'd say it's highly unlikely, and there is also the small matter of his mysterious - and seemingly very formidable - superpower that appears to be controlled by the part of the brain that imagines his late friend Joe Kessler is speaking to him.

We also see Homelander finalize his plan to take out soon-to-be sworn-in President Singer and replace him with Victoria Neuman. Will Sister Sage turn on the leader of the Seven after being fired last week? The smartest woman (sorry, person) in the world could certainly devise a way to derail the plot without getting directly involved.

Finally, one quick glimpse of Grace Mallory with her hand hovering over a red button has led to speculation that Soldier Boy could make his return in this episode. It's a solid theory, but far from the only explanation for this shot!

Check out the promo at the link below, and let us know how you think the season 4 finale is going to play out in the comments section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.

THE BOYS Season 4 Director Weighs In On Episode 7's Big Starlight Reveal - SPOILERS
Related:

THE BOYS Season 4 Director Weighs In On Episode 7's Big Starlight Reveal - SPOILERS
THE BOYS Actor Nathan Mitchell On Mysterious SUPERMAN [SPOILER]: I Would Say It's A Version Of Black Noir
Recommended For You:

THE BOYS Actor Nathan Mitchell On Mysterious SUPERMAN [SPOILER]: "I Would Say It's A Version Of Black Noir"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/17/2024, 12:18 PM
Twisters early access is today! Got those perfect seats in Dolby Cinema yeeeehaw!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/17/2024, 12:19 PM
@bobevanz - as someone who hasn't read the comics, I look forward to the finale for The Boys. I'm also looking forward to Twisters ahhhhhhhh
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/17/2024, 12:20 PM
@KennKathleen - those look amazing!
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/17/2024, 12:22 PM
@KennKathleen -
McFwrlane Toys used to be awesome but man their quality the last few years has dipped so far down.
The legs on that Deadpool look ridiculous and the paintjob on that Wolverine is horrid.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/17/2024, 12:43 PM
@KennKathleen - Statues!! not toys. User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 7/17/2024, 12:27 PM
I don't think Butcher is dying. Not before we find out why the hell he blacked out and how he killed Ezekiel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 12:28 PM
@comicfan100 - yeah

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see that this episode

I know “ Kessler” said he did it but how?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 12:27 PM
Looking forward to it!!.

I don’t think Butchers gonna die considering we still have the final session and I don’t see them doing it without Karl Urban but would be a hell of a twist if he did lol.

Anyway , I have liked the season so far so hope this wraps it up well and tees up a hopefully satisfying last hurrah!!.

The Boys Season rankings so far…

1.S1/S3
2.S4
3.S2
mountainman
mountainman - 7/17/2024, 12:33 PM
This season has not been great. Little moments of good here and there are not enough to make up for bad writing / character motivations, the cultural/societal commentary now being lazy and boring, the shock value stuff being less interesting than it once was, none of the major characters (with the possible exception of A Train) having any interesting growth this season, and very questionable character decisions being made left and right for everyone.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2024, 12:41 PM
@mountainman - The actor's are still doing a good job but the series lost it's voice, 90% of the dialogue is regurgitated twitter comments.
JoeInTheBox
JoeInTheBox - 7/17/2024, 12:44 PM
He ain't "dying". I'm thinking it's more like the Kessler/evil side of him will take over and we'll see what's been living inside him, come out.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 12:47 PM
@JoeInTheBox - I’m imagining tendrils for some reason

I can see it being akin to that episode of Diabolical if you have seen that

User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/17/2024, 1:10 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Definitely agree on tendrils, I think it’s because we’ve already seen them with that Bunny - it had been dosed with Temp V and was sleeping in the woods, the tentacles subconsciously reacted to danger when Butcher approached - I believe that’s exactly what butcher has inside of him

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder