THE BOYS Season 4 Finale Promo Features Butcher's Farewell And A Possible [SPOILER] Tease

The Boys wraps up its fourth season tomorrow, and Prime Video has now released a promo for the sure-to-be eventful episode, which is titled "Assassination Run."

The teaser sees a dying Billy Butcher bid an emotional goodbye to Hughie on the phone, as he asks him to tell the rest of the team that he's sorry for how everything went down.

Will Butcher actually be killed off? Considering there's still another season to go, we'd say it's highly unlikely, and there is also the small matter of his mysterious - and seemingly very formidable - superpower that appears to be controlled by the part of the brain that imagines his late friend Joe Kessler is speaking to him.

We also see Homelander finalize his plan to take out soon-to-be sworn-in President Singer and replace him with Victoria Neuman. Will Sister Sage turn on the leader of the Seven after being fired last week? The smartest woman (sorry, person) in the world could certainly devise a way to derail the plot without getting directly involved.

Finally, one quick glimpse of Grace Mallory with her hand hovering over a red button has led to speculation that Soldier Boy could make his return in this episode. It's a solid theory, but far from the only explanation for this shot!

Check out the promo at the link below, and let us know how you think the season 4 finale is going to play out in the comments section.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 will be available to stream from June 13th, with new instalments dropping weekly through to the season finale on July 18.