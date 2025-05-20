THE BOYS Season 5 Poster Revealed; Showrunner Eric Kripke Teases "A Lot Of Deaths"

The first poster for the fifth and final season of The Boys has been spotted in the wild, as showrunner Eric Kripke indicates that nobody will be safe when the Prime Video show returns...

By MarkCassidy - May 20, 2025 08:05 AM EST
The first key art for the fifth and final season of The Boys has been spotted at the Prime Experience event, and it features Homelander glancing back at the camera as he walks towards the White House.

In the season 4 finale, the leader of The Seven took one step closer to the Oval Office while enacting his plan to round up all anti-Supe protestors and confine them to prison camps. Hughie, Frenchie, Kimiko, and MM were captured, with Starlight and the now even more volatile and unpredictable Butcher still at large.

“There will probably be lots of deaths," creator Eric Kripke says of the final season during an interview with Deadline. “There’s no guarantee of who’s gonna survive.” Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir) adds: “There are some things that are coming in Season 5 that you’re not going to have in your bingo card.”

“I look at the last two seasons … like an accordion,” offers Antony Starr (Homelander). “One piece of the accordion is going out and then this is the compression going back in. There was a lot of setup in Season 4 for Season 5. Everything is gunning towards that climactic end. So it’s exciting at the moment because we’re filming all that.”

Potential spoilers follow.

In the comics, pretty much every major character aside from Hughie and Starlight dies, with Billy Butcher ultimately becoming a full-blown villain and taking out most of his own team. The Prime Video series has never been a particularly faithful adaptation, however, so we can't see Kripke being quite so merciless.

Yes, Butcher did embrace his darker side in the season 4 finale, but if he does go down - and we'd say both him and Homelander checking out is a given - there will surely be some redemption involved.

How would you like to see The Boys wrap-up? Drop us a comment down below.

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Bdub21
Bdub21 - 5/20/2025, 8:45 AM
I think everyone except Hughie and Butcher are dying, and then they will have a final confrontation
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 9:28 AM
@Bdub21 - I think Butcher is the only one dying out of the Boys.

I can see MM going back to his family and maybe even Frenchie & Kimiko just being together

Hughie and Annie I think might adopt Ryan and try to raise him as a true hero
Latverian
Latverian - 5/20/2025, 8:46 AM
Be done with it, and then have Starr cast as Doffy.

Please and thank you.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 5/20/2025, 8:51 AM
I couldn’t even finish season four.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 5/20/2025, 9:11 AM
@thedrudo - too brutal for you, or did mommy say "no"
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 5/20/2025, 9:03 AM
Garth Ennis creates such crap to say that everyone is a sick deviant like he is.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/20/2025, 9:17 AM
Glad that it is reaching a final conclusion. Quality definitely hasn't been consistent but I'm still excited to see it through
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/20/2025, 9:41 AM
Nice , been a big fan of the show thus far so looking forward to seeing how the wrap it all up!!.

Homelander is definitely dying aswell as The Deep since he’s just gotten worse & worse…

A Trains the one who has the redemption arc so I could perhaps see him surviving or going out heroically.

Firecracker is definitely dead though lol.

